Singers Keys, Rihanna and Fergie stole the spotlight at Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in 2008 with their completely different looks. Keys went for a strapless dress adorned in a loud print, while Rihanna was covered up from the neck down and Fergie wore a plum gown with spaghetti straps. That year, Keys won a Grammy for best female R&B vocal performance for “Superwoman” and was nominated for best pop collaboration with vocals for “Lesson Learned” and best short form music video for “Another Way to Die.”