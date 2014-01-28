Getting dressed to the nines: Check. Red carpet interviews: Check. Stage performances: Check. What’s left? Doing it all over again at the Grammys afterparties! Stars continued to step out in style post-show — here are a few of the looks that caught our eye after the cameras stopped rolling.



Katy Perry took home the Grammy for “Most Outfit Changes,” slipping into a cleavage-baring powder blue gown with sequin detailing for the Sony Music Entertainment post-Grammy reception at L.A. The princess dress followed her two big Valentino moments during the show and her supernatural-inspired ensemble for her “Dark Horse” performance. This time, though, she had an additional accessory on her arm — boyfriend John Mayer.