Grammys 2014: The Afterparty Dresses You Have to See
See all the bold outfits from the Grammy afterparties!
Getting dressed to the nines: Check. Red carpet interviews: Check. Stage performances: Check. What’s left? Doing it all over again at the Grammys afterparties! Stars continued to step out in style post-show — here are a few of the looks that caught our eye after the cameras stopped rolling.
Katy Perry took home the Grammy for “Most Outfit Changes,” slipping into a cleavage-baring powder blue gown with sequin detailing for the Sony Music Entertainment post-Grammy reception at L.A. The princess dress followed her two big Valentino moments during the show and her supernatural-inspired ensemble for her “Dark Horse” performance. This time, though, she had an additional accessory on her arm — boyfriend John Mayer.
Then there was Kate Beckinsale, who inspired us to book back-to-back spin classes. The actress showed off her super-toned body in a floral Rubin Singer mini dress, teamed with her signature voluminous pony at Warner Music Group’s annual Grammy party. Next up, Chrissy Teigen switched from one curve-loving gown (this metallic Johanna Johnson stunner) to another: a sheer black Alon Livné design with a dominatrix-inspired bodice — though she kept in the fierce hairline braid which nabbed her a beauty award. Rounding out the group, Kat Graham ditched the dresses (and a bra!) for a turquoise metallic Anthony Franco suit with a daring open blazer at the Warner Music Group Celebration.
–Brittany Talarico