Courtesy: Olay

It takes a village to get a star red carpet ready. But at the Grammys tonight there was just one man to make sure Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and all of the other performers and presenters looked absolutely flawless before taking the stage at the big show: Bruce Grayson.

Grayson has been the head of the Academy Awards makeup department for years, and for the first time, he was backstage at the Grammys doing beauty touch-ups.

And while only an elite few get to check out the Grammy Green Room, where the stars hang out and prep during the telecast, Grayson and Olay gave PEOPLE an exclusive peek into what it takes to beautify so many rockstars.

Here’s the Grammy Awards Makeup Green Room by the numbers:

— 75: number of celebs, dancers, signers and trophy girls that stopped by the room

— 8: minutes each person was in the makeup chair

— 80: number of lipstick tubes that “walked away” backstage

— 100: number of times lipstick was reapplied

— 10: number of times Grayson removed lipstick from cheeks

— 175: number of makeup remover cloths used

— 840: number of makeup brushes used

— 425: number of tissues on hand for teary-eyed winners

— 250: pounds of makeup and supplies Grayson brought with him

— 550: cotton swabs used

— 35: caffeinated beverages drank by the makeup team

— 120: breath mints handed out

Tell us: What did you think of tonight’s beauty looks?