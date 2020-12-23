Grace VanderWaal Debuts Buzz Cut and Dyes Hair Pink in New Head-Turning Makeover

The America's Got Talent star surprised fans with her dramatic new look

Grace VanderWaal looks nearly unrecognizable after debuting her new makeover.

The 16-year-old star, who rose to fame after winning season 11 of America's Got Talent at 12 years old, started embracing edgier hairstyles as she's grown older. But her latest look might just be her boldest hair change yet.

After dyeing her short pixie cut baby pink over the summer, VanderWaal decided it was time to part ways with her strands and shaved it all off. She showed off the fresh buzz cut in a selfie on Instagram alongside a friend who appeared to also cut her hair in the same style.

Earlier this month, VanderWaal joined TikTok and first gave fans a look at her shaved hairstyle in the videos posted on her account.

While some TikTok commenters accused the singer and actress of changing "herself completely," others began embracing VanderWaal's edgy style. "Ok but the way that buzz cut suits you so well," one person commented.

Image zoom Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Grace Vanderwaal/Instagram

"I wanted to be her so bad in middle school... flash forward i still wanna be her," said another fan.

Another person said, "The hairstyle is giving me JESSIE J vibesss 🙌🏽✨."

In her most recent TikTok video set to K.Flay's "This Baby Don't Cry," VanderWaal revealed she went back to pink when she debuted her bubblegum-colored buzz cut.

Image zoom Credit: Grace VanderWaal/TikTok

VanderWaal made her first foray into acting when she debuted in Disney+'s film Stargirl, which began streaming last spring.

"I read Stargirl when I was 12 on America's Got Talent," she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2019. "Someone sent it to me and thought I’d be good for the role because they knew that a movie was being made. I was not ready for the role yet and I don't even think they were ready for casting."