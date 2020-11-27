Princess Grace's Foundation Releasing Four Face Masks Inspired by Her Most Iconic Movie Outfits

Credit: Face Mask Design by Paul Tazewell For The Princess Grace Foundation

Two Broadway designers are honoring a royal icon with a line of face masks that combine a bit of holiday elegance and a touch of grace.

The Princess Grace Foundation is releasing four limited-edition face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic that honor the stylish wardrobe Grace Kelly wore onscreen during her film career. Tony Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell has selected one look from three Alfred Hitchcock classics starring Princess Grace of Monaco.

Tazewell, costume designer for musical sensation Hamilton, and fellow Broadway wardrobe designer Matthew Neff have reinterpreted Edith Head's elegant black and white dress from Rear Window for one design, as well as the dazzling gold masquerade ball outfit Grace wore in To Catch a Thief for another.

A third mask, drawing inspiration from Grace's Dial M for Murder wardrobe, is a tribute to designer Moss Mabry's signature red lace evening wear.

Image zoom Grace Kelly | Credit: AP

Each mask can be purchased for a $100 tax-deductible donation at https://pgfusa.org/masks/ to the Princess Grace Foundation, a performing arts grant program.

Image zoom Credit: Face Mask Design by Paul Tazewell For The Princess Grace Foundation

Image zoom Credit: Face Mask Design by Paul Tazewell For The Princess Grace Foundation

The limited-edition neoprene masks are washable, insert-ready and hand-sewn under Neff's direction by Broadway-trained artisans.

The costume workers, currently unemployed as Broadway remains shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, are also creating pieces for Neff's own line of masks.