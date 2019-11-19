This ‘Very Flattering’ Size-Inclusive Dress Is a Hit With Shoppers — and It Costs Just $33

Image zoom

Whether you’re heading to the office or a wedding that calls for cocktail attire, Amazon shoppers are calling this versatile Grace Karin number a “must buy” and the “best dress ever.”

Thanks to its timeless look, flattering fit-and-flare shape, and many colors and prints offered, this wildly popular vintage-inspired tea dress is a wardrobe workhorse. The Prime-eligible piece has acquired thousands of fans who love its classy look, with over 7,500 shoppers giving it a five-star review. And here’s the best part — it costs just $33 with some prints on sale for even less.

Buy It! Grace Karin Boatneck Sleeveless Vintage Tea Dress, $23.99–$32.99; amazon.com

The belted dress comes in sizes from extra small to 22W, and features a boat neck and below-the-knee length. With a variety of prints like polka dots and florals, as well as solids ranging from classic black to punchy red, you’re bound to find at least one colorway that suits your style. In fact, most owners claim they own multiple because they love it that much.

“I have this dress in six different colors and patterns, and [have] six more on my wishlist,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s my absolute favorite! Great quality and perfect fit — I wear them on a weekly basis.”

“Classy, fun, and timeless — this is my third color of this dress,” another reviewer chimed in. “I have worn all three to weddings and strangers were stopping me to compliment me on my dress.”

Owners also appreciate the removable tulle layer, which allows you to customize the look. Wear it alone for a more streamlined shape, or layer the slip under the skirt to add some flare and accentuate your waist. Just be sure you’re ready for compliments galore!

“Gorgeous dress! I love it and I get compliments every time I wear it,” one owner wrote. “It accentuates the waist and bust, and it looks like a true vintage piece!”

“This dress is absolutely beautiful. It is even more stunning than the photos,” another raved. “I received many compliments, and you really can’t beat the price for the quality and beautifully vivid colors on the dress. I will definitely be purchasing another one in the future.”

While some of the brighter prints may feel summery, there are plenty of options — like elegant maroon and bright crimson — that feel festive for holiday parties, with even more that work year-round.