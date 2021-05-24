This Lightweight Maxi Dress Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $28
After spending months inside, chances are you’re looking to dress up a little and enjoy the sunshine outside this summer. But if you’re still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy sweats and loungewear sets, we may have found the perfect solution with this Grace Karin strapless maxi dress. Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given the pretty sundress a five-star rating because it is as comfortable as it is stylish.
Made from a super-soft cotton-blend material, the one-and-done piece features an elastic band at the top to prevent it from slipping down, and it has flattering ruching around the midsection. Perhaps the best part, it boasts two front pockets that are spacious enough to hold your phone, keys, and other essentials.
The floor-grazing dress comes in a whopping 45 different colors and prints, so you’re sure to find a style (or two) that you love. And did we mention how versatile it is? Some shoppers say they wear the lightweight frock as a beach coverup, while others say they dressed it up with heels and jewelry and wore it to special events and weddings.
Amazon customers are such fans of the dress they are buying it in multiple colors, too. “This dress is stunning, super flattering, and so comfortable,” wrote one. “After I tried it on, I immediately ordered a second one of these in a different color, and I'm not usually a fan of strapless dresses!”
“I absolutely love this dress,” said another. “It’s so flattering. I bought a medium. It’s hard to find dresses that fit my waist, my hips, and hide the gut. This one was perfect! The length is just right, too. It stayed in place all day. I wasn’t adjusting it or pulling it up. It hangs nicely on me without clinging. The pleats in the front are very flattering.”
The summer-ready dress ranges in size from small to XXL, and it’s actually affordable, too. Depending on which size and color, the maxi can be yours for less than $25, which will come in handy since reviewers say you’re going to want to have more than one option hanging in your closet this season.
