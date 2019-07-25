These Ridiculously Comfy and Cute Paper Bag Pants Are Number One Best-Sellers on Amazon

Image zoom

Breaking news: Amazon’s best-selling pants aren’t a pair of leggings.

While this may come as a shock to those of us who religiously wear leggings as pants (especially if they’re affordable), Amazon shoppers have deemed this pair of paper bag-waist pants from Grace Karin just as worthy as your favorite pair of leggings.

The ultra comfy pants are “paper bag” style, which means they have slightly loose fit. The pants have a cinched, high waist with a tie, two side pockets, and are very stretchy. They also come in two other styles, one featuring ties at the bottom of the pants, and another that is completely tie-free with lower side pockets. Sizes range from XS to XXL, plus there are tons of super pretty colors to choose from like forest green, blue gray, blush pink, and deep red. Hundreds of customers are obsessed with the way they fit and feel, saying they’re extremely flattering and can be worn anywhere.

Buy It! Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants, $24.99–$25.99; amazon.com

“Goodness was I pleased when I received this! I am 5’1 and 128 lbs (pear shape) — I ordered the medium in black. I wear these around my natural waist, and the length hits right around my ankles. There are no zippers or buttons, stretchy material (almost like dry-fit). Elastic cinched at waist where belt goes, looks very well seamed and remains classic looking,” one shopper wrote. “Super comfortable, and very breathable. Belt came with the pants and is a perfect length, plenty of room for a bow. I highly recommend this pant for anyone looking for an affordable paper bag pants that needs to move around a lot (very forgiving because of the stretch). I can wear this to the office, to the park, or to a nice dinner. Dress this up or down! Perfection!”

Another customer raved, “I LOVE these pants! Not only do they feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but the are so flattering. They hug your curves in all the right places, and fit loose where you want them to. I’m 5’5 with an athletic build, so finding pants that look good without making my legs look like tree trunks [is hard], but these make my shape look feminine and they are very forgiving on your waist. They are great for just about any occasion, I will be ordering another pair for sure. They wash very well, and don’t wrinkle easily! Do it — order them!”

Depending on what style, color, and size you get, the most you’ll spend on a pair of these Grace Karin pants is $26, which is a total steal compared to other higher-end versions that can cost you close to $100 (or more). If you’ve been searching for the perfect, lightweight pants that aren’t leggings, you’ll want to add these to your cart ASAP.