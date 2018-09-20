Grace Coddington has been creating romantic high-fashion editorials for decades in the pages of Vogue, but it wasn’t until the 2009 documentary, The September Issue, that viewers got real insight into the notoriously shy editor behind the scenes. Coddington burst into the limelight for going head-to-head with Anna Wintour and became a fan favorite instantly. And for all of you die-hard fans of her books, cat illustrations and fashion pages, her new project is going to make you fall in love with her all over again.

The 77-year-old, who works as creative director at large at Vogue, is hosting a brand new fashion docu-series for M2M where she brings her wit, her insightfulness and her charmingly shy self into the spotlight.

The new program, titled Face to Grace, features creative visionaries in conversation with Coddington, all over drinks and food at the famed N.Y.C. restaurant, Mr. Chow 57.

In an exclusive first-look at the brand new trailer, Coddington sits down with actor Ansel Elgort (who’s father is famed photographer Arthur Elgort, with whom Coddington often collaborated), director Sofia Coppola and artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière. But many more interviews are promised to come soon.

In the clip, Coddington jokes with Coppola, “We’re like the two most shy people who really don’t like to talk in public, and here we are.”

During her chat with Elgort, Coddington quips, “I kind of started a whole new career at the age of 77.” To which he jokes, “A lot of 77 year olds are in Florida.”

While we wait for the series launch next Wednesday, September 26, you can rest assured the conversation will be lively, engaging and most likely unlike anything you’ve seen before. Coppola praised Coddington and the show saying, “I’m glad to be on your show, and you’re the only person I would say that [to] I’m never looking forward to being on [a show].”

You can find Face to Grace on m2m.tv, on Apple TV, web, iOS, Amazon, Roku, and Android TV.