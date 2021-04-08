Amazon’s Latest The Drop Collection Is Full of Bright and Comfortable Dresses for Spring

Profile Menu
With the springtime holidays in the rearview mirror and warm weather days ahead, it's time to give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh. Luckily, Amazon just released its latest influencer collaboration with Grace Atwood for The Drop, and it's full of affordable spring house dresses.
Unlike typical launches from The Drop that are only live for 30 hours, this collection is part of the brand's Staples section, so the dresses will ship right away and stay on the site for a few days. The capsule includes kaftans, maxis, and puff-sleeve mini dresses, all for under $55.
Available in royal blue, bright red, and classic black, the Kaftan Midi Dress can easily transition from a day at home to an evening out. It's made from 100 percent viscose and has a loose fit for optimal comfort. A few of its key features are a V neckline, short dolman sleeves, a high-low hemline, and an exposed seam down the front.
Buy It! Kaftan Midi Dress, $54.90; amazon.com
Another comfortable house dress, the Ruffle V-Neck Maxi is made from a tencel material that Atwood said "feels like a washed silk" in a post on her Instagram page. It has a subtle V neckline with a statement ruffle that flows up onto the straps, and the hemline hits right around the ankle area. You can choose from bright red, navy, and palm print colorways.
Buy It! Ruffle V-Neck Maxi Dress, $49.90; amazon.com
And if long dresses aren't your thing, check out this puff-sleeve babydoll dress with two tiers sewn into the 100 percent cotton fabric. Available in royal blue, emerald green, and white, the mini dress has voluminous short sleeves, a square neckline, and side pockets.
Atwood called it "a great little everyday dress" and noted that you can dress it up or down with different jewelry and shoes, or even belt it to cinch in your waist.
Buy It! Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $44.90; amazon.com
All three dress styles were designed with comfort in mind, so you can wear them to feel put together at home without crossing too far into the "real clothes" category. And with the affordable price tags, you can even try out a couple different styles to round out your spring and summer wardrobe. Shop Grace Atwood's Staples collection for The Drop on Amazon now.
