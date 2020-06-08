In a resurfaced clip, a TikTok user points out that an extra in the scene is wearing only one black heel with her cocktail dress

Another Gossip Girl Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral on TikTok: 'Someone Messed Up'

No matter how many times you binge-watched Gossip Girl, chances are you missed this on-air wardrobe malfunction.

One eagle-eyed TikTok user recently noticed that a background actress is missing a shoe in an episode of the CW teen drama entitled “Jewel of Denial,” just weeks after another fan noticed that Serena van der Woodson (played Blake Lively) is wearing sweatpants under a coral bodycon dress during a lunch date in season six.

“Someone messed up,” TikTok user @triciaerb3 captioned the viral video, which had nearly 150,000 views and 20,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

During the clip, Blaire Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) are filmed walking arm-in-arm through a party as they chat about Blaire’s on again off again love interest Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick). But when the camera angel transitions to an aerial view, an extra can be seen wearing just one black heel with her black cocktail dress.

“Can someone please tell me why this actress is just only wearing one shoe?” @triciaerb3 says in her TikTok. “I’m sorry, what?!”

“Budget cuts,” one social media user joked in the comment section, adding a crying face Emoji. While a second person speculated, “I bet her other shoe broke…they were ready to shoot.. they probably told her it wouldn’t be in the shot anyway lol.”

Last month, TikTok user @skyehanamaikai went viral for spotting Lively's funny wardrobe malfunction during season six of Gossip Girl.

In the first few shots of the scene, the star's bare legs were on full-display. But seconds later, Lively appeared with black drawstring sweatpants under her Roland Mouret dress.

One TikTok user shared a possible explanation for the mishap in the comment section, writing, "LOL, I worked on set, it's because she ripped her dress."

HBO Max is currently working on a highly-anticipated reboot of the teen drama, but it won't arrive on the streaming service until 2021 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll," HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture in May. The COVID-19 pandemic has left Hollywood at a stand still, putting a question mark over several projects that had previously been scheduled to air later this year, on HBO Max and elsewhere.