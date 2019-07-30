5 Gossip Girl-Inspired Velvet Headbands That Would Make Blair Waldorf Proud

Image zoom Brian Ach/WireImage; Amazon

In case you haven’t heard, Gossip Girl is officially coming back with a brand-new reboot on streaming service HBO Max. According to a press release from Variety, the show’s original creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are involved in the project, which will feature a fresh cast of teenagers navigating the present-day social scene of Manhattan’s elite.

Though there’s been no word on whether any of the show’s original actors will make cameos, the OG posse of Upper East Siders will forever hold a place in our hearts. Thankfully, there are plenty of current fashion trends that make it easy to pay homage to the likes of Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen — namely, the reemergence of the headband.

Everyone from Kate Middleton to Hailey Bieber has been spotted rocking the look this year, and like Gossip Girl, it’s an early 2000s revival we can totally get behind. Below, we’ve rounded up five super-cute velvet headbands, a luxe variation of the trend that we’re sure Blair Waldorf would love. One secret we’ll definitely tell? They’re all under $15.

Icenee Thick Velvet Padded Headband

Available in 16 gorgeous colors, this padded headband is bound to go with everything in your wardrobe. Pair it with a peacoat in true Waldorf fashion, or wear it with a matching dress à la Pippa Middleton.

Buy It! Icenee Thick Velvet Padded Headband, $5.99–$7.99; amazon.com

Velvet Wide Headbands with Knot and Faux Pearls

We can nearly picture Blair Waldorf sporting this style — all that’s missing is a pair of Louboutins and an open step in front of the Met. At $14.99 for a pack of three, you’re bound to get your money’s worth from these statement hairpieces.

Buy It! Velvet Wide Headbands with Knot and Faux Pearls (3 Pack), $14.99; amazon.com

Awaytr Velvet Padded Headbands in Champagne Black Dot and Black White Dot

What could be cuter than a pair of polka-dotted headbands in coordinating neutral colors? Pro tip: Keep one for yourself, and save the other for the Serena to your Blair.

Buy It! Awaytr Velvet Padded Headbands in Champagne Black Dot and Black White Dot, $10.99; amazon.com

Icenee Velvet Twisted Headband

Yet another option from Icenee, this braided headband offers a different variation of the velvet hair accessory. The hot pink colorway will send you straight back to the era of flip phones and Waldorf-approved bubble skirts.

Buy It! Icenee Velvet Twisted Headband, $10.99; amazon.com

Velvet Headband with Bow

It seems like every student at GG’s Constance Billard School for Girls had a special place in her heart for bows. These subdued blue and gray hues would even adhere to the school’s dress code, not that Blair and Serena were ever concerned about following the rules.

Buy It! Velvet Headband with Bow (2 Pack), $10.99; amazon.com