Tessica Brown Shares New Hair Trauma After Gorilla Glue Ordeal Earlier This Year

"It falls out in clumps," says Tessica Brown, who went viral earlier this year for using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, is dealing with another hair dilemma.

After undergoing surgery to remove the adhesive from her hair, Brown has been focused on repairing the damage and regrowing her strands using a line of haircare she developed called Forever Hair. As the hair started to grow in, Brown thought it was ready to be color-treated. But when she attempted to dye it, chunks started to fall out.

"I decided that I was going to start wearing my real hair. But when I looked at it, I had a gray hair here, a gray hair there. So me thinking that my hair is strong enough to take chemicals — dude, no, it wasn't," Brown said in a TikTok video.

Brown explained that after she applied the hair dye, she went in the shower and rinsed it out. That was when she started to notice the hair loss.

"As I am rinsing it out my hair is steady coming out," Brown said as she holds up clumps of her hair that fell out. "It falls out in clumps."

Then, she ran a comb through her hair to show how easily the hair would come off of her scalp. "Look, it's just falling out. And I don't even know. It's like it's melted. I'm over it," Brown said, getting choked up.

Some of Brown's followers on Instagram shared some advice to help her solve the problem. "Tess you need to just let it be. Protective styles (braids and wigs), wash it regularly with chemical-free products, no dyes or chemicals. Just let it breathe! Your hair has been through too much this year," one person said.

Another person agreed: "Just leave it alone. Leave it natural for a while."

"I feel bad for you, but you've got to give your hair a break!!!! It's ok to let it breath! No chemicals, no heat, just let it be!!! I'm hoping it will recover quickly and you'll give it a break 😔," said someone else.

Tessica Tessica Brown during surgery | Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

After going more than a month with Gorilla Glue shellacked to her head, Brown connected with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, who flew her out to Los Angeles and fixed her hair for free.

"So I had to look at the ingredients, the main components of Gorilla Glue," Dr. Obeng told PEOPLE. We mixed the different components just to make sure that it will work, and also not harm the skin. You know, a lot of people can take out glue, but the question is, how can you safely take out glue, and not break skin. And as somebody with extensive background in reconstruction, I was very well versed in that."

"When she came to us, she had a lot of anxiety, and the first goal was to curb that anxiety, make her less anxious," he said, adding that she was in a lot of pain. "Imagine what it's like to have your scalp constantly under tension for a whole month. The hair was all matted down and stuck to the scalp, and you can't move it, it's like wood or glass."

Tessica Brown Tessica Brown | Credit: im_d_ollady/Instagram

When Brown woke up and was able to feel her hair again, she was overcome with emotions.

"You should have seen the tears of joy when she could finally run her fingers through her hair," Obeng said. "That young lady has been through a lot, and I'm glad that she has finally has this, and that she is finding relief, and she's gone on to her normal life now."