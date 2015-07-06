There have been so many celebrity summer weddings so far this season (and by “this season” we mean just this weekend alone — Mila and Ashton, Kyle XY star Matt Dallas, Plain White T’s Tim Lopez and many more!) that we need to take a minute to examine the beautiful dresses from every angle you may have missed. See below for photos from James Wolk’s wedding to Elizabeth Jae Byrd, Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick’s big day and the Biggest Loser‘s Tara Costa’s patriotic weekend wedding.

Courtesy James Wolk

First up, Mad Men star James Wolk’s nuptials to longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Jae Byrd. The couple exchanged vows two weeks ago, and the actor celebrated by sharing a sweet photo of him dancing with his wife on Instagram with the caption, “My Mrs. Wolk.” (The new bride changed her Instagram description to “Mrs. Wolk” as well!) Byrd wore a body-hugging, mermaid-style strapless gown by Ines di Santo, featuring a flared tulle bottom and all-around floral embroidery, while the groom wore a dark suit, black tie and huge smile (no surprise there!).

Next up, Billy Joel’s new bride, Alexis Roderick, donned a strapless, beaded design for their surprise wedding on Saturday. The couple surprised guests at their Fourth of July party by tying the knot after being together for six years. The equestrian and former Morgan Stanley executive, 33, wore an embroidered gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and full skirt with what appears to be an empire waist line (as seen from the back) to fit her growing baby bump. The couple are expecting their first child together late this summer. She styled her hair in loose, half-up waves and completed her look with winged liner.

And finally, another holiday weekend wedding (with a slightly healthier menu that your usual BBQ fare, we’re guessing): Biggest Loser season 7 contestant Tara Costa wed her “best friend” John Baranowski on Saturday. Posing in front of an American flag (very patriotic!) in a body-hugging white gown with a beaded bodice and high neckline, she pinned a long veil into her low chignon and added diamond drop earrings, which she showed off in a cute car ride selfie with her new husband.

