The Goop Gift Guide Is Here — and It Includes a $380 Crystal Whip and an Ashtray Set by Seth Rogen

The holiday season can officially begin, because Goop just dropped its gift guide, and it's packed with buzzy buys.

The Gwyneth Paltrow-led lifestyle brand has never had a shortage of products that get people talking. While you can certainly find the requisite beauty and skincare products made by Goop, you'll also often find big ticket items for people willing to spend a lot of money, as well as interesting products that are conversation starters.

The Goop Holiday Gift Guides encompass a few subcategories to make your shopping a little more manageable. You can find gifts under $100, wellness gifts, gifts for lovers and more.

Leading the pack on statement-making gifts this year is an Agent Provocateur Crystal Whip for $380. Found nestled in the gift guide for lovers, this riding crop has a crystal-covered handle for some added bling in the bedroom.

Another fun gift on the list is an Ashtray Set by Seth Rogen for $98 in the wellness gift guide. The three-piece stoneware set, designed by the actor, is unassuming, which means you don't even have to use it for its intended purpose — it can simply sit on your coffee table as a decor piece.

If you have a dog owner on your list (or you want one of these for yourself), there's a Gucci Waste Bag Holder for $420. The tiny bag clips onto your dog's leash and quite literally holds poop bags and is perfect for people who want to be stylish no matter what they're doing.

No Goop gift guide would be complete without the Goop x Heretic This Smells Like My Vagina Candle for $75. The candle that has been making headlines since Paltrow, 50, originally started selling it in 2020 smells of "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed," according to its description.

Paltrow opened up about the hilariously named candle in early 2020 on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"So it sort of started as a joke. I was with the [perfumer] Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and was like, 'This smells like my vagina!'" the Goop founder said.

"And I was kidding obviously. And we were on mushrooms — no, no we weren't on mushrooms," she jokingly said to Meyers with a laugh.

"So it actually became this thing that it was funny to us and but also a little bit punk rock," she explained. "I think women, a lot of us, have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever. So this is a little bit of a subversive candle for all of us out there."

On the more (luxuriously) practical side, you'll also find Johnstons of Elgin Women's Cashmere Knitted Socks for $70 to keep you and your loved ones warm during the winter months and plenty of Goop Beauty products. Some favorites include the GOOPGLOW Afterglow Body Oil for $48 and GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream for $28.

And while there are certainly some gifts in here that have eye-watering price tags (like a Reclining Nude by Roy Lichtenstein for $99,000), there are plenty of affordable options. You can snag the GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder for just $12 or a Cody Foster & Co. NYC Deli-Cup Ornament for $18.