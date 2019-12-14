Amazon Just Launched an Exclusive Clothing Collection Full of Warm and Comfy Basics Under $45

Image zoom

If you need to stock up on some basic wardrobe staples this season, Amazon’s got you covered. The company recently expanded exclusive brand Goodthreads to include women’s clothing, including sweaters, pants, and tops that are all under $45.

Goodthreads was originally launched as a men’s-only line, but recently increased its collections thanks to its popularity. The brand describes its new women’s clothing as “broken-in favorites” and “easy pieces” to wear thanks to their simple styles, colors, and patterns. While the womenswear is new, there’s already a variety of items to shop, including “lived-in” button downs, “super soft” tees, cardigans, chunky sweaters, chino pants, and denim.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Mock Neck Sweater, from $30.04; amazon.com; Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, from $30.83; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans, from $32.12; amazon.com; Goodthreads Patch Pocket Chino, $30; amazon.com

Shoppers who have already gotten to try out the brand rave that the clothes are comfy, stretchy, and well-made. One customer in particular was impressed with how well her Boucle Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater stood up to unexpected elements: “Really, I just love this cardigan. It is really well crafted and feels like I might have it the rest of my life. I mean, my cat got a claw stuck in it and pulled, and I freaked because I was sure that there was going to be a big pulled yarn, but it didn’t — it sprang right back and I couldn’t tell where his claw snagged. That gives me high hopes for the durability.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads Boucle Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater, $36.15 (orig. $42.50); amazon.com; Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Cocoon Sweater, $29.75 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Not to mention, you can stock up on favorites thanks to their affordable price points. Goodthreads t-shirts start at just $12 and come in up to 21 different colors.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads Vintage Cotton Pocket V-Neck T-Shirt, from $12; amazon.com

We’re not sure about you, but we’re officially obsessed. Shop more of Goodthreads’s women’s collection on Amazon here.