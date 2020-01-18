Amazon Shoppers Say This Knit Sweater Is So Cute They Get Compliments Every Time They Wear It

Image zoom

We have a few more months left of sweater weather, and if you’re looking for a new option to add to your rotation, we suggest heading to Amazon. From cozy cardigans to sleek dusters to oversized pullovers, the beloved retailer has it all. But one of our favorite options has to be from the Amazon-exclusive fashion brand Goodthreads.

Made from a super soft cotton material that customers say “feels so nice on the skin,” the Shaker Stitch Mock Neck Sweater features a straight hem, a mock neck neckline, and a slightly oversized fit. It also hits just below the backside to prevent you from feeling overexposed if you opt to wear it with leggings.

The comfortable sweater comes in six easy-to-match colors that will pair perfectly with everything from casual jeans and leggings to flirty skirts and dresses. Along with a near-perfect rating, this cold-weather essential has nearly 100 five-star reviews from shoppers who rave about how cozy it is.

Buy It! Goodthreads Shaker Stitch Mock Neck Sweater, $28.16–$35; amazon.com

“This is the most comfortable sweater I’ve ever owned,” said one reviewer. “You can snuggle up in it, but it’s not extremely heavy where you’d be sweating. Every time I wear it, I get a compliment on how nice it looks.”

“This sweater is the love of my life,” wrote another. “It feels very well made and hasn’t pilled at all. I’ve machine washed/dried it, and it only shrank a little bit. It’s so warm and has a higher neck.”

It’s rare to hear reviews this good — especially about a basic wardrobe staple — and the fact that it’s actually affordable makes this one deal that’s too good to pass up. You can score the adorable sweater for as little as $28 depending on which style you choose, and all options are under $35!

