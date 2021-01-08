Amazon Shoppers Say They ‘Instantly Fell in Love’ with This Long Hooded Cardigan

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you've been living in sweats for the past several months, use the new year as an excuse to get back in the habit of wearing "real" clothes. Now, we're not saying you should immediately swap out your leggings and sweatshirts for jeans and blouses, but adding a few sweaters to your rotation could help lift your spirits as we continue to stay home.

To make that wardrobe transition easier for you, we found the perfect starting point: the Goodthreads Hooded Longline Cardigan. Made from a super soft acrylic and wool blend, this sweater is basically an elevated version of your favorite hoodie. It comes in seven colors and patterns and ranges in size from XS to XXL. Additionally, the cardigan features convenient pockets and ribbed detailing along the cuffs and hemline.

Buy It! Goodthreads Hooded Longline Cardigan, $40; amazon.com

"I received this in my Amazon wardrobe box and instantly fell in love," one reviewer wrote. "The quality is great and it dresses up or down quite nicely. I have the tan/mustard color and wasn't sure if I would wear it much, but I find it's my new go-to item."

Many other reviewers commented on the sweater's superior fabric quality, especially for such an affordable price point. One commenter called the cardigan "very comfortable and not itchy," while another added that it "provides a warm layer without a lot of bulk." You can throw this cardigan over a T-shirt and jeans for a casual work-from-home look or layer it over a dress or skirt when we eventually wear more formal attire again.

If you're going to invest in a new sweater, you might as well make it one that's versatile enough to last you beyond the pandemic lifestyle. Shop the Goodthreads Hooded Longline Cardigan for $40 from Amazon now.

