Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Need a Dress That Works for Every Occasion? Shoppers Say This ‘Dreamy’ One Will Be Your Go-To

There are a few things to keep in mind when buying summer staples: You want pieces that are lightweight and comfy (that’s a no-brainer), but also stylish and versatile enough to wear on repeat. That’s why many Amazon shoppers are adding the Goodthreads Georgette Maxi Dress to their wardrobes.

The ankle-length dress has a flattering A-line silhouette and modest square neckline that make it easily wearable yet still fiercely on trend. The smock-back design offers a little stretch around the bust, while its spaghetti straps can be adjusted for a more custom fit. While the dress is still racking up reviews, those who have bought it are impressed by its fit and design — and the fact that it has pockets deep enough to hold your smartphone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I love this dress. It’s light and airy and fits really well,” one wrote. “The best part? It has pockets! It’s nice and long, so it works well for a more dressy event, but also is good for just a picnic.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads Women's Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress, $39.50–$40.46; amazon.com

The Goodthreads maxi dress is one of those versatile pieces that can easily be dressed up or down depending on how you style it. Rock it with a pair of sneakers and an oversized denim jacket for a casual look, or accessorize it with some statement jewelry, a small purse, and wedges or heels for a more polished ensemble.

The dress is made from a silky-smooth, wrinkle-resistant material that’s relaxed and breezy enough to wear on the hottest days — another reason shoppers adore it.

“The fabric is dreamy,” a reviewer wrote. “So soft, light and airy, flowy, and comfortable. It’s thin, but not cheap, and doesn’t appear to be see-through.”

The dress retails for just $40 and is available in six fun patterns, including a trendy cheetah print and a tropical palm leaf print. And if maxi isn’t your style, the brand also makes the same dress in mini and midi versions. With all of these features, it’s no wonder Amazon shoppers are saying it fits the bill for a warm weather must-have.