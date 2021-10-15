Amazon Has an Entire Section of Fall-Ready Flannel Shirts and Dresses — Here Are the 5 Best Starting at $29

Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Drop-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt

The epitome of classic fall style, this Goodthreads slim-fit flannel is a wardrobe staple. It's made from 100 percent cotton with buttons down the front and on the cuffs, a fold-over collar, and a rounded hemline. You can choose from 14 plaid patterns and sizes XS through XXL.

"I love the way this flannel fits," a shopper wrote. "It is loose-fitting, but feminine and flattering. It is incredibly soft. Fit is true to size. Arm length was good. I washed and dried it, and it just got softer and still fit well. Stitching is nicely done. Really just an awesome flannel, and now I want one in every color!"

