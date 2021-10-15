Amazon Has an Entire Section of Fall-Ready Flannel Shirts and Dresses — Here Are the 5 Best Starting at $29
While each fall brings new fashion trends, there are a few pieces you can count on to stand the test of time. Those classics include solid-colored sweaters, a versatile leather jacket, and of course, flannel shirts. This season, Amazon's in-house brand Goodthreads has an entire section of flannel shirts and dresses, and prices start at $29.
Whether you're looking for a simple button-down plaid shirt, an oversized popover top, or even a belted flannel dress, you'll be able to find it for an affordable price from Goodthreads. Keep scrolling through to check out the five best fall flannel styles going for $36 or less on Amazon.
Shop Flannel Shirts and Dresses on Amazon
- Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Drop-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt, $29.30
- Goodthreads Flannel Long-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Half Placket Popover Shirt, $30.90
- Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic, $33.10
- Goodthreads Flannel Long-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Popover Shirt Dress, $35.90
- Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed-Fit Belted Shirt Dress, $35.90
Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Drop-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt
The epitome of classic fall style, this Goodthreads slim-fit flannel is a wardrobe staple. It's made from 100 percent cotton with buttons down the front and on the cuffs, a fold-over collar, and a rounded hemline. You can choose from 14 plaid patterns and sizes XS through XXL.
"I love the way this flannel fits," a shopper wrote. "It is loose-fitting, but feminine and flattering. It is incredibly soft. Fit is true to size. Arm length was good. I washed and dried it, and it just got softer and still fit well. Stitching is nicely done. Really just an awesome flannel, and now I want one in every color!"
Buy It! Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Drop-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt, $29.30; amazon.com
Goodthreads Flannel Long-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Half Placket Popover Shirt
For something a little different, consider this plaid popover shirt with a quarter-length button closure on the front, a chest pocket on the left, and a rounded hemline with subtle slits on the side. It's made from soft, machine-washable cotton, and it comes in 17 flannel color combinations.
"These are perfect," a reviewer said. "The colors are nice, they are a great length, and they look fantastic with a pair of jeans. The flannel is nice and soft. Even after five or six washes, the colors are holding, and there's no pilling or anything. These are great for fall/winter wear."
Buy It! Goodthreads Flannel Long-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Half Placket Popover Shirt, $30.90; amazon.com
Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic
If you prefer an oversized fit, opt for the flannel boyfriend tunic. It's made from soft cotton with buttons all the way down the front and on the cuffs, and has a pleated detailing on the back. And since it has a longer hemline, you can throw it on over a pair of leggings with fuzzy boots for an extra cozy fall outfit.
"I liked my first shirt so much, I immediately bought another in a different color," a customer shared. "It fits perfectly, is very soft and warm, although not too bulky, and I love the longer length. I've washed [it] and hung [it] to dry, and it held its shape perfectly."
Buy It! Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic, $33.10; amazon.com
Goodthreads Flannel Long-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Popover Shirt Dress
Moving on to dresses, the Goodthreads Long-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Popover Shirt Dress is an easy way to elevate your look this fall without sacrificing comfort. You can wear the flannel dress with tights and heeled booties for a more formal outfit, or dress it down with sneakers and a jean jacket. Like most of the tops, it comes in 17 colors and sizes XS through XXL.
"As soon as the weather cools down, this is about to become my staple outfit for the week," a shopper said. "It's so easy to just throw on and go with some sneakers or booties and a jacket. The fabric is thick and so soft against the skin, it's almost like wearing a thin blanket."
Buy It! Goodthreads Flannel Long-Sleeve Relaxed-Fit Popover Shirt Dress, $35.90; amazon.com
Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed-Fit Belted Shirt Dress
If you want a dress with more shape that's still just as comfortable as an oversized flannel, go for the Relaxed-Fit Belted Shirt Dress. It has buttons all the way down the front and on the cuffs, a chest pocket on the left side, two side pockets, an adjustable fabric belt, and a rounded hemline. You could wear this dress to the office with a pair of heeled booties, or dress it down with sneakers for a casual get-together.
"This is my 'dressed up' work-from-home outfit," a reviewer wrote. "Thrown over a pair of leggings, it's like wearing your PJs, but looks nice for work. Very comfy and still looks great after having been laundered several times."
Buy It! Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed-Fit Belted Shirt Dress, $35.90; amazon.com
