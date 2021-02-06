This $43 Oversized Cardigan Sweater Feels Like ‘Wearing a Big Warm Hug,’ According to Amazon Shoppers

Wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket for the rest of winter is totally possible, especially if you have an oversized boucle cardigan. Amazon shoppers found one that pairs well with everything, and say it feels like a luxe robe or "wearing a big warm hug."
The Goodthreads Boucle Cardigan Sweater is perfect for lounging, sleeping, and running errands. It has a relaxed style shoppers say can be dressed up or down, making it ideal for low-key days on the sofa and Zoom meetings, too. Shoppers confessed they are "in love" with it, and rave about its quality material and blanket-like thickness. It's no surprise the sweater has hundreds of perfect ratings, and counting.
Buy It! Goodthreads Boucle Cardigan Sweater, $42.50; amazon.com
The boucle yarn sweater is made with a nylon wool blend that's woven together with Spandex materials. The blend gives it a wondrous balance of coziness and flattering stretch that reviewers say makes it their "favorite go-to sweater."
Available in nine stylish colors, shoppers are obsessed with how well the sweater pairs with clothes in their wardrobe. The open front design lets you drape this on top of T-shirts or long-sleeved tops. Plus, it has ribbed cuffs to keep warmth in and close to the body for especially chilly nights, and deep pockets to carry little knick knacks. It's why people have been scooping them up in multiple colors. One reviewer even went so far as to try to buy all nine!
"This is my go-to sweater!" writes one Amazon shopper. "I love it and wear it all the time. It looks so cute with everything and is soooo comfy!"
"Absolutely gorgeous sweater! So soft and warm," another reviewer says. "The knit is thick, almost like a blanket."If you're tired of wearing sweatshirts and are ready for an upgrade, get yourself this stylish yarn cardigan sweater shoppers say is "definitely worth it." With cold winter temperatures sticking around, just think of it as investing in your work from home attire.
