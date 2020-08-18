You Can Now Match Your Dog Thanks to This Adorable Cloth Face Mask-Bandana Set

We’re big fans of fashionable matching sets. From Selena Gomez’s cozy knit sweater set to Busy Phillips’ cheetah-print headband and reusable face mask duo, we can’t get enough of them. And now, Goodboy is giving us (and our pups!) yet another reason to continue our love affair with all things matching thanks to its new reusable face mask and dog bandana sets — and yes, they’re just as cute as you’d imagine.
If you’re not already familiar with Goodboy , let us be the first to introduce you! Goodboy makes all-natural dog supplements using top-quality ingredients (without any unnecessary fillers or additives) that help to elevate your dog’s health. From its Calming Formula treats to help ease a pup’s stress during thunderstorms or from separation anxiety to its Hip & Joint Formula to help promote ligament and bone health, Goodboy’s supplements are designed to keep your furry friend happy and healthy.
Together with sock subscription brand Sock Fancy , Goodboy now also has adorable matching face mask-bandana sets for you and your canine companion. The reusable face masks help humans curb the spread of coronavirus, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Each reusable cotton face mask is ultra-soft and made with three layers of protection. They come with adjustable ear straps for added comfort and a flexible nose clip to help provide a sealed fit. And as an added bonus, both the face masks and doggy bandanas are machine-washable — messy playdates at the dog park are no match!
Note that the bandanas are not intended to be used as a face mask for your dog! They’re just a must-have accessory to make pups look even cuter than they already are (as if that’s even possible).
Available in two fun prints (colorful peaches and a chevron-printed green) the $33 sets are the perfect way to look stylish and stay safe when going on walks, brunch dates, hikes, or park outings. Scroll down to snag a Goodboy matching set for you and your pup now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.