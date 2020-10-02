Good American Drops 'One-Size-Fits-Four' Denim Designed to Adapt to Normal Weight Fluctuation in Women

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Women’s bodies change so much throughout their adult lives and we wanted to create a new category in denim that provides the ultimate comfort, support, stretch and recovery," Good American founder Khloé Kardashian tells PEOPLE

Whether you had a late-night craving for something salty, an excessive amount of red wine or it's that time of the month, weight fluctuation is a completely normal part of life for all women. But waking up the next morning feeling bloated, then struggling to squeeze into a pair of jeans that fit perfectly fine the day before, never gets easier.

Luckily, Khloé Kardashian and her team at Good American have developed a solution — the reality star's inclusive apparel brand just dropped Always Fits, a collection of one-size-fits-four denim ranging from $139-$149 and available in sizes 00-32+.

Thanks to power-stretch technology, these comfortable jeans adapt to the shape of your body for the perfect fit "7 days a week, 365 days a year," Good American states.

"Women’s bodies change so much throughout their adult lives and we wanted to create a new category in denim that provides the ultimate comfort, support, stretch and recovery," Kardashian tells PEOPLE. "The average pair of stretchy jeans has only 50% stretchability, but Always Fits has 100% stretchability and features a shaping method that sculpts and supports.

She continues: "Like all of our other denim at Good American, we want women to know that with Always Fits, they’ll find the best fit possible that doesn’t sacrifice support and comfort for style."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's business partner Emma Grede says the new collection aligns with Good American's goal of "identifying pain points in the denim shopping experience and creating solutions for our customers."

"We wanted to create a denim option that provides a guaranteed fit seven days a week," Grede (who co-founded the company with Kardashian in 2016) adds. "Always Fits has been in the works for over a year, and we’ve created a focus group of Good American customers across a range of shapes and sizes to perfect the fit of each category."

The line not only normalizes weight fluctuation and helps you feel more comfortable in your own skin, it's also "inherently sustainable," Grede says, explaining that Always Fits "reduces the amount of inventory produced across sizes and cuts production by around 75%."

For those who aren't quite ready to wear jeans after being cooped up inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, Good American also offers plenty of activewear options — perfect for transitioning back to normal clothes.

Kardashian recommends pieces from the Performance Collection because they have kept her motivated "to look and feel my best" during quarantine workouts. "We also just launched Good Sweat, a collection loungewear that is perfect for relaxing, or mixing with more luxury pieces for an elevated look," she adds.

Aside from trying to maintain her fitness routine, the Good American founder says she's also been prioritizing her mental health throughout the pandemic.

"When I first wake up, I make my coffee and say a few prayers of gratitude," Kardashian says. "Some days I take 30 minutes, others a full hour; but I give myself this time every morning for my own mental health. I normally exercise right after to make sure I get my workout in before True wakes up; it helps set the tone for the rest of my day."