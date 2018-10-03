Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson wearing pieces from the Fabletics capsule to benefit MindUP. Courtesy Fabletics

Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson are bringing their passions together for a good cause.

Goldie Hawn, 72, collaborated with her daughter’s activewear company, Fabletics, to create a capsule collection, and 50 percent of net proceeds will benefit MindUP, a program within the Goldie Hawn Foundation.

The line dropped within the past week, just days before Kate Hudson is expected to give birth to her third child. The 39-year-old is expecting a little girl with boyfriend Danny Fujiwaka. Hudson has two sons, Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships.

“Everything created has my joie de vivre,” Hawn tells PEOPLE recently of the capsule, which features tanks, pants, bras and jackets in earthy tones and lotus prints — and Hawn’s signature cheerfulness (her joie de vivre, if you will).

“They are beautiful,” Hawn says of the pieces. “It came out just perfect. I really like the lotus pants. They’re so great, so comfortable, so happy and have a beautiful pattern.”

While she loved working with her daughter on the 12-piece collection, Hawn says she’s most thrilled about being able to bring more visibility to the MindUP organization. She launched the program in 2003 with the goal of teaching children empathy, compassion and kindness.

Goldie Hawn with students who participate in the MindUP program at Carpenter Community Charter School in Los Angeles. Courtesy Fabletics

“Children need help managing their emotions in this changing world,” Hawn says. “We don’t want to desensitize our children from caring for each other, from caring for what they care about, for caring for their country, their school, their mother, their father and their friends.”

Therefore, Hawn’s organization created a curriculum for grades K-8 grounded in neuroscientific research that teaches kids to be sensitive and deal with feelings of fear, uncertainty, sadness, anger and depression. The program consists of 15 lessons for educators to teach, whether they’re in a classroom, a home or an entire school district. MindUP also provides training and support to those putting the curriculum into action.

“One of my favorite lessons encourages children to take ‘brain breaks’ to quiet their minds and build their spirits,” says Hawn. “It’s a great tool to teach kids to self regulate their emotions.”

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson taking a "brain break" with students at Carpenter Community Charter School in Los Angeles. Courtesy Fabletics

So far, more than 6 million children have participated in the MindUP program — and it’s growing. They are planning to expand abroad and create an online platform for teachers, which is what the proceeds from her Fabletics collaboration will go to support.

“I’m excited because more children globally are beginning to learn how to relate to themselves and to one another in a healthy fashion,” says Hawn. “We want this to go as far around the world as we can get it.”

“In fact, I am as inspired today if not even more, than I was 15 years ago,” says Hawn. “It just continues to grow and it’s changing kids, changing the world and changing education. That’s what I’m doing, honey bunny!”

Courtesy Fabletics

From left: The Kimmy Mock Neck Jacket ($64.95) and the Adrienne Off-the-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Tee ($44.95); fabletics.com.

Courtesy Fabletics

From left: Davis Seamless Sports Bra ($24.95), Olivia Draped Muscle Tank ($24.95), Carson SculptKnit Sports Bra ($34.95); fabletics.com.

Courtesy Fabletics

From left: SculptKnit Mid-Rise Statement Legging ($49.95), Meredith Pant ($49.95), High-Waisted Foldover Powerform Capri ($49.95); fabletics.com.