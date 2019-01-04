Golden Globes 2019: Everything Inside This Year's Fabulous Celeb Gift Bags

Awards season is about to go into full swing; the Golden Globes are this Sunday and we can’t wait to see all the killer fashion on the red carpet, as well as which of our favorite shows and stars nab top honors. But whether or not a celeb takes home an award, they’ll still walk out a winner thanks to the deluxe swag bags that go to the A-list attendees. While you wait impatiently for all the starry style and whatever Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have planned, check out the complete list of high-end goodies inside the men’s and women’s gift bags this year – and start planning your watch party now!
WOMEN’S GIFT BAGS
- Furla Eden Tote
- Mad Hippie Cleansing Oil
- OleHenriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme
- Oribe Cote d’Azur Nourishing Hand Creme
- Rituals Ritual of Dao Calming Gift Set
- Thank You Farmer Miracle Age Repair Emulsion
- Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
- L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara
- L’Oréal Paris Elvive Rapid Reviver
- L’Oréal Paris LUMI Glotion
MEN’S
- Dagne Dover Large Dakota Backpack
- A Great Life Money Maze
- Aveda Grooming Clay
- Bioderma 1 Sensibio Gel Eye Contour
- doTerra Deep Blue Rub Cream
- Hask Charcoal with Citrus Oil Purifying Shampoo
- Totes Isotoner Black Umbrella
- JJ Young by Caolion Pore Cool Cleanser
- Love Sun Body Sunscreen
- Meet the Bulldog Organic Bamboo Razor
- Mistral Luxury Soap
- Murdock London Shave Cream
- PiperWai Activated Charcoal Deodorant Stick
- Port Products Marine Layer Intense Recovery Treatment Mask
- Conair MiniPro Tourmaline Ceramic Styler 263SR
- Sock It To Me Movie Night Crew Socks
- ZeroWater Tumbler
