Viola Davis Accessorizes Blue Golden Globes Gown with 'Brilliant' Glam and Lots of Bling

Davis was nominated for her starring role in The Woman King

By Zizi Strater
and Hedy Phillips
Published on January 10, 2023 11:57 PM
Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

A little rain didn't stop Viola Davis' style parade.

The train of Davis' gown on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet might have gotten soaked from the L.A. rain, but the actress was still all smiles while posing for photographers. Davis wore a custom, draped royal blue Jason Wu gown and paired the look with a silver clutch and amazing Chopard jewels. The L'Oréal Paris ambassador kept her glam monochromatic with blue eyeliner to play up the dress.

"Viola is wearing a royal blue gown and her hair is done in a big Afro, so I wanted to keep her makeup radiant but clean and simple," makeup artist Sergio López-Rivera shared in a press release about the glam moment. "The final look is breezy and easygoing but sophisticated, perfect for the Golden Globes."

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

López-Rivera used L'Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Eyeliner in "Intense Black" and "Turquoise" for her gorgeous eye. To finish the look, he used L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in the shade "Le Wood Nonchalant."

Davis' longtime stylist and friend Elizabeth Stewart shared behind-the-scenes pics of their getting ready process, calling out the "brilliant hair and makeup" by López-Rivera and hairstylist Jamika Wilson.

Davis, 57, is no stranger to the Golden Globes. The actress has been nominated a handful of times for her work in TV shows like How to Get Away With Murder and movies like The Help. She took home a trophy in 2017 for best supporting actress for her role in Fences.

This award season, however, Davis is receiving her flowers for her work in The Woman King with the nomination of best performance by an actress in a drama film. She went through intense preparation for the film to play a fist-fighting warrior with a mission. Davis had to transform her body through nine months of personal training.

Viola Davis walked the red carpet at the 78th Golden Globe Awards
Shamar Benoit @shamarbenoitphotography

After a few years of virtual and different-than-normal Golden Globes ceremonies, Davis has her moment to strut the red carpet yet again this year in a stylishly memorable look. For the 2021 ceremony, which Davis called into from home, she wore a beautiful and impactful gown.

The multi-hyphenate star wanted a dress that "spoke to her specifically as a Black woman," according to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, so Davis and Stewart collaborated with Black designer Claude Kameni, the founder of Los Angeles-based brand Lavie By CK. The dress featured a silk cotton African print from a fabric that is made in Kameni's home country of Cameroon, where the designer's love of fashion began.

"It's all about rethinking glamour and couture on the red carpet in the age of diversity and inclusivity," Stewart told PEOPLE in 2021. "It's still an arena that needs cultural specificity."

Calling the look "bold, vibrant and strong, just like Viola," Stewart said the custom gown designed by Kameni was "inspired by African royalty."

"Viola is royalty to me," Stewart added.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

