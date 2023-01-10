Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Daughter for 'Winning' Style Advice at Golden Globes: 'Birthing Pain Was Worth It'

Sheryl Lee Ralph has her daughter to thank for her sartorial prowess.

The Abbott Elementary told E!'s Laverne Cox on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet that her daughter, Ivy Maurice, has helped style her this awards season.

"My very beautiful daughter, Ivy Coco, who has been on this whole award train with me from the beginning," Ralph said of collaborating with Ivy, who joined her at the event. "I said, 'You get my style, Coco.' I said, 'You get me, you get the style, and let's do this. And she's been winning — I've been on every best dressed list, including The New York Times and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!"

For her big night, she wore a custom purple Aliétte gown, which her stylist, Jason Rembert, said took 960 hours to make. He told E!'s Zana Roberts Rossi that the whole dress was made by hand.

Ralph matched her eye shadow to her dress, opting for a bright purple look conveying regality. She wore her hair sleek and straight.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Ralph, 66, has had a big year. The actress, who won her first Emmy for her role in ABC's Abbott Elementary has now received her first Golden Globe nomination for the same role. At this year's Golden Globes, she's nominated for best supporting actress in a TV show. Overall, the show garnered five nominations, including best musical or comedy series.

When Ralph learned of her nomination on Dec. 12, she took to Instagram to share her joy over the news. "Blessed and highly favored. Thank you @goldenglobes. It's a golden season," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in costume.

For the Emmys last fall, Ralph came dressed to impress to snag her trophy. She chose a Brandon Blackwood design for her big night, which was also the night she became the first Black woman to receive the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 35 years.

"Black is anything but basic — it is classic, it is chic, it is timeless, it is evergreen," she told E! during its Emmys red carpet coverage about her gown. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and red lining, was styled with a coordinating purse and black pumps.

The first-time Emmy nominee took her glam one step further with a waist-length braided ponytail adorned with bling, plus extra sparkles on her eyes.

Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

The actress was also featured in Savage X Fenty's fashion show on Amazon Prime in November. She wore a catsuit in a shimmery olive shade. The design featured what appeared to be a mesh bustier with corset detail and was topped off with a robe.

The star showed off a teaser video of her red carpet appearance for the show on Instagram and wrote, "The DIVA has arrived!" flaunting her diva-like confidence for fans and viewers alike.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.