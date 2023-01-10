Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look

The superstar, who is nominated for her first Golden Globe for her role in Only Murders in the Building, styled her statement gown with a high ponytail

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 08:42 PM
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Selena Gomez might be nominated for her first Golden Globe award, but she already won big in the style department.

The superstar hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a show-stopping Valentino design featuring a velvet column gown with a high-slit and statement puff sleeves with a long train. She styled the look with Santoni platforms, De Beers diamonds and a classic '90s bombshell makeup moment.

The Rare Beauty founder turned to longtime hairstylist Marissa Marino for her high ponytail, which pulled the whole look together.

Gomez, 30, is up for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical, at the 2023 Golden Globes for the role of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. Also nominated in the category were Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Only Murders in the Building is also nominated for best television series, comedy or musical, while Gomez's costars Steve Martin and Martin Short are both up for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical.

One day after becoming a Golden Globe nominee, Gomez shared a throwback video of herself on TikTok discussing her career aspirations.

In the resurfaced 2011 KTLA Morning Show clip, the star was asked if she would like to win a Grammy in the future. However, she insisted that she was focused on taking home an acting-based prize.

"I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," she explained in the throwback clip.

When Gomez is not busy acting on set of Only Murders or recording new music, she's likely focus on her brand, Rare Beauty, which has skyrocketed to cult favorite among Gen Z thanks to viral reviews on TikTok and beyond.

Click here for all the latest Golden Globes News

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Gomez shared that creating a brand that felt accessible and approachable to everyone — no matter skin type, age, color or ability — was a daunting task that made her anxious at times.

"I thought that wasn't going to sell," she revealed to PEOPLE. She was happy to be proven wrong, though, saying that in the two years Rare Beauty has been in business, she's seen that people "enjoy that you can dress [the products] up or down."

"What I'm most proud of is the conversation that we've created in the beauty space," she added. "I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone."

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez Reveals How She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: 'Dreams Do Come True'
2023 Golden Globes Portraits
See Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ana de Armas arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Daughter for 'Winning' Style Advice at Golden Globes: 'Birthing Pain Was Worth It'
American actress Sadie Sink at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Red carpet The Whale e Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award. Venice (Italy), September 4th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Jenna Ortega at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The 2022 Rising Stars in Style — from the Red Carpet and Beyond!
Selena Gomez and her sister
All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey
2023 Golden Globe couples
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Selena Gomez Cuddles with Brooklyn Bekham and Nicola Peltz on Tropical Getaway: ‘Call Us a Throuple’
Selena Gomez Rings in 2023 on Getaway with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: 'Call Us a Throuple'
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13386279v) Selena Gomez arrives at the Drybar touch up station at the 74th Emmy Awards on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Drybar at the 74th Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Selena Gomez Slays at the Emmys (Yes, That's an 'Only Murders in the Building' Joke) in Sleek White Gown
Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
From Winning an Emmy to Portraying Oprah, 5 Major Quinta Brunson Moments from 2022
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022
Selena Gomez Makes Critics Choice Awards Debut in Gorgeous Red Gown and Some Major Ear Bling