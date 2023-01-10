Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look

Selena Gomez might be nominated for her first Golden Globe award, but she already won big in the style department.

The superstar hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a show-stopping Valentino design featuring a velvet column gown with a high-slit and statement puff sleeves with a long train. She styled the look with Santoni platforms, De Beers diamonds and a classic '90s bombshell makeup moment.

The Rare Beauty founder turned to longtime hairstylist Marissa Marino for her high ponytail, which pulled the whole look together.

Gomez, 30, is up for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical, at the 2023 Golden Globes for the role of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. Also nominated in the category were Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Amy Sussman/Getty

Only Murders in the Building is also nominated for best television series, comedy or musical, while Gomez's costars Steve Martin and Martin Short are both up for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical.

One day after becoming a Golden Globe nominee, Gomez shared a throwback video of herself on TikTok discussing her career aspirations.

In the resurfaced 2011 KTLA Morning Show clip, the star was asked if she would like to win a Grammy in the future. However, she insisted that she was focused on taking home an acting-based prize.

"I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," she explained in the throwback clip.

When Gomez is not busy acting on set of Only Murders or recording new music, she's likely focus on her brand, Rare Beauty, which has skyrocketed to cult favorite among Gen Z thanks to viral reviews on TikTok and beyond.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Gomez shared that creating a brand that felt accessible and approachable to everyone — no matter skin type, age, color or ability — was a daunting task that made her anxious at times.

"I thought that wasn't going to sell," she revealed to PEOPLE. She was happy to be proven wrong, though, saying that in the two years Rare Beauty has been in business, she's seen that people "enjoy that you can dress [the products] up or down."

"What I'm most proud of is the conversation that we've created in the beauty space," she added. "I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone."

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.