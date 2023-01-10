Selena Gomez Brings Little Sister as Her Golden Globes Date — and She's Carrying a $4K Prada Purse

It was a family affair for Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes!

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, was joined by her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9, while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes — and they were both dressed to impress for the occasion.

While Gomez rocked a Valentino Haute Couture design featuring a velvet column gown with a high-slit and eggplant-colored statement puff sleeves with a long train, her sister went for some more sparkles and a bag to match!

Teefey wore a yellow dress with a tulle skirt and sequin bodice, but her bag really stole the style show — a Prada Cleo satin purse with crystals! The glittering bag runs for $3,900 on Prada's website.

Gomez's look was styled with Santoni platforms, De Beers diamonds and a classic '90s bombshell makeup moment. She completed her beauty moment with a high ponytail styled by her longtime pro Marissa Marino.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Of course, this isn't the first carpet the pair have been on together. Gomez and her shared many sweet family moments over the years, from their sister date nights to their adorable red carpet appearances.

Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey welcomed daughter Gracie with Gomez's stepfather Brian in 2013, and the two have since had a special bond — in November 2019, Gracie even joined Gomez for the premiere of Disney's Frozen 2 in Hollywood, California.

"Honestly, it was the coolest feeling," Gomez later said during an interview on BBC One's music show Sounds. "I said to her, 'This is my favorite carpet I have ever done.' "

She continued, "Because she's never done any of that and we didn't force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister's become very dramatic now. She's all about the dresses, and the glitter."

The musician and actor also said that she gave her sis some advice before she stepped foot on their first carpet: "I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, 'If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I'll take you off immediately.' And she's like, 'K,' and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers," Gomez said, joking, "I'm standing there, and I'm like, 'Gracie, get me in the picture too.'"

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.