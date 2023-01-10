Salma Hayek Stops Red Carpet Traffic in Custom Corset Gucci Gown at the 2023 Golden Globes

Hayek is on hand for this year's Golden Globes to hand out a trophy

By Zizi Strater
and Hedy Phillips
Published on January 10, 2023
Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Salma Hayek's Golden Globes 2023 look is pure fire.

The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star turned heads in a custom crystal-embroidered Gucci gown on the red carpet that had beautiful beaded and fringe details to perfectly show off her curves. Hayek accessorized with Maison Boucheron jewels, a Dionysus clutch and peep-toe sandals. She wore her hair in a carefully tousled updo.

Hairstylist Jennifer Yepez used Fekkai products to achieve Hayek's look. "Looking stunning as ever!" she wrote on Instagram, showing off the star's glam. Beauty pro Mary Phillips was on hand for glam and Iván Pol of the Beauty Sandwich prepped Hayek's skin for the night.

Salma Hayek
Amy Sussman/Getty

Hayek, 56, is on hand for this year's Golden Globes as a presenter, and she made the red carpet her runway to show off her look (despite the rain). She came to the show with her Puss in Boots costar Harvey Guillen. She told E!'s Laverne Cox that she was "very excited" to be at the show. "We get to present and the movie is doing fantastic," she gushed. "It's just a lot of fun."

She joins an impressive list of stars who are also handing out trophies tonight, including Billy Porter, Jenna Ortega, Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Coolidge and more.

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Hayek is always one to show off her famous curves when she's walking a red carpet, and the Golden Globes are no different. Most recently, Hayek hit the purple carpet at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles last November. She donned a multicolored Gucci gown and matching gloves for the night.

Her look included jeweled accents on her waist and the straps of her gown. Her whole dress had a bit of shimmer to it, and the most delicate lace detail could be found around the hemline and at the bust. She completed it all with a pair of platform heels that peeked out of the bottom of her dress.

Hayek stepped out soon after that for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 in London.

For the event, Hayek rocked a draped corseted scarlet dress in satin crepe from the Vivienne Westwood Made-to-Order collection. The star cut quite a figure in the curve-hugging frock with skinny bow detail at the bodice. She paired pink gemstone floral-shaped drop earrings with the dress and a pair of jaw-dropping high black satin platform heels.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS drinks reception at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
Salma Hayek. Dave Benett/Getty

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

