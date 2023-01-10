Rihanna Shines Bright Like 'All' the Diamonds as She Makes Her Golden Globes Debut with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, who was nominated for best original song for her work on "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, brought the bling to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 10:00 PM
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

Rihanna continues to rih-imagine what it means to be a fashion risk-taker. The superstar made her Golden Globes debut in true Rihanna style, piling on the bling and going for an all-out ballgown moment. And especially true to form, she made us wait for the big outfit reveal, skipping the red carpet altogether.

The superstar, who was nominated for best original song alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler for her work on "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, attended the Golden Globes (alongside boyfriend and father of her child A$AP Rocky) wearing a voluminous black velvet gown with statement sleeves. To finish it off, she donned, well, all the Cartier diamonds, including a drop diamond necklace and an earful of bling. Rocky supported his love in a sleek suit.

The singer, who welcomed her son with Rocky in May, flipped the script on maternity dressing wearing everything from fishnet lingerie to a diamond belly chain and lots of latex during her pregnancy. Her boundary-breaking, bump-baring moments landed her a spot on PEOPLE's 2022 best dressed list.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," Rihanna told PEOPLE last year. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby."

rihanna best dressed 2022
Getty; Shutterstock; Getty

Since welcoming her son, Rihanna got back to work planning her Savage x Fenty show, which aired on Amazon Prime last fall.

In the show, Rihanna appeared in the "Mother Nature section," a fitting area for her new role as a mom.

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," Rihanna told PEOPLE ahead of the show. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she added. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Filmed in Los Angeles in October, the show came before Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28.

Now, the superstar is gearing up for her massive Super Bowl Halftime Show in February the best way she knows how: by releasing a new Savage X Fenty collection.

rihanna
Savage X Fenty

The Savage X Fenty Game Day collection is out now and selling out fast. The collection includes everything from jerseys to hoodies and beanies. There's even a cheeky t-shirt that reads, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever." On the inside of the shirt is a photo of Rihanna herself in a football helmet.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

Related Articles
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'
Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya Wins 2023 Golden Globes Best Television Actress in a Drama Series
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress in a Comedy at Golden Globes 2023: 'Not Letting Go of This'
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Gets Flood of Texts While Reading Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for 'Abbott Elementary' Win
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Says She 'Didn't Have Any' Qualms About Attending Golden Globes After HFPA Scandal
Hillary swank
The Pregnant Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'The Bear' 's Jeremy Allen White Is 'Incredibly Grateful' for Globes Win, Tells Wife 'I Love You Deep in My Bones'
Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Billy Porter Honors His Game-Changing Tuxedo Gown at the 2023 Golden Globes — This Time in Fuchsia!
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tyler James Williams Thanks 'Abbott Elementary' Costars After Golden Globes Win: 'Honor to Work with You'
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jerrod Carmichael Confronts Golden Globe Racism Scandal Head-On in Monologue: 'I'm Here Because I'm Black'
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail
All the Glamorous Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes
Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Remembers 'the Light and the Spirit of Chadwick Boseman' in Historic Golden Globes Speech
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Looks Back on 'Indiana Jones' and Tough Times as a Former Kid Actor amid Emotional Golden Globes Win