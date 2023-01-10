Lifestyle Style Rihanna Shines Bright Like 'All' the Diamonds as She Makes Her Golden Globes Debut with A$AP Rocky Rihanna, who was nominated for best original song for her work on "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, brought the bling to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards By Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Rihanna continues to rih-imagine what it means to be a fashion risk-taker. The superstar made her Golden Globes debut in true Rihanna style, piling on the bling and going for an all-out ballgown moment. And especially true to form, she made us wait for the big outfit reveal, skipping the red carpet altogether. The superstar, who was nominated for best original song alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler for her work on "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, attended the Golden Globes (alongside boyfriend and father of her child A$AP Rocky) wearing a voluminous black velvet gown with statement sleeves. To finish it off, she donned, well, all the Cartier diamonds, including a drop diamond necklace and an earful of bling. Rocky supported his love in a sleek suit. The singer, who welcomed her son with Rocky in May, flipped the script on maternity dressing wearing everything from fishnet lingerie to a diamond belly chain and lots of latex during her pregnancy. Her boundary-breaking, bump-baring moments landed her a spot on PEOPLE's 2022 best dressed list. See the Full List of 2023 Golden Globe Nominations "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," Rihanna told PEOPLE last year. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby." Getty; Shutterstock; Getty Since welcoming her son, Rihanna got back to work planning her Savage x Fenty show, which aired on Amazon Prime last fall. In the show, Rihanna appeared in the "Mother Nature section," a fitting area for her new role as a mom. "I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," Rihanna told PEOPLE ahead of the show. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise." Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video "I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she added. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting." The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes Filmed in Los Angeles in October, the show came before Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28. Now, the superstar is gearing up for her massive Super Bowl Halftime Show in February the best way she knows how: by releasing a new Savage X Fenty collection. Savage X Fenty The Savage X Fenty Game Day collection is out now and selling out fast. The collection includes everything from jerseys to hoodies and beanies. There's even a cheeky t-shirt that reads, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever." On the inside of the shirt is a photo of Rihanna herself in a football helmet. The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.