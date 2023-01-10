Niecy Nash Hits the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Dazzling Plum Gown – and 'My Own Golden Globes'

Niecy Nash arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes fabulous – and prepared!

The 52 year-old actress hit the red carpet in a plum purple gown with a bejeweled bodice and glamorous taffeta cape to match — "Dolce [& Gabbana] from head to toe," as she said on E!'s red carpet pre-show.

And was the actress, who is nominated for best supporting actress (limited series, anthology series or TV movie) for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, worried she might leave without one of the coveted statues?

"I brought my own golden globes, just in case," Nash joked of her cleavage, which she famously highlights in her red carpet dressing.

About the nomination itself, Nash took a more serious tone.

"Let me tell you something, it is so affirming because people tell me I can only do one thing and comedy was my lane," she said. "So to be acknowledged in this way ... not only that, a win would be the first time a black woman has won this category. So, you know, that would be amazing."

Nash's date for the evening was her wife Jessica Betts, who opted for a traditional all-black suit.

In the Netflix thriller series based on real life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Nash played Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer's who tried to alert the police to Dahmer's suspicious behavior. Nash told Cox she was "happy to shine light on a woman who name no one knew," but had previously admitted it was a tough one to play.

"Dahmer was my most challenging job to date …. " Nash wrote on Instagram. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process." She also added a thank you to costar Evan Peters, who played the titular killer.

Nash has been one to watch on the red carpet for a while, with wife Jessica Betts by her side. The two recently made a style statement at the 2022 American Music Awards, and shared a sweet moment on the red carpet.

They also hit the People's Choice Awards in matching green looks – Nash in a stunning mint green gown and Betts in a sporty tracksuit.

And just this past February, the couple reached a milestone as the first same-sex couple to appear on an Essence cover for its March/April 2022 issue.

"Making H E R S T O R Y 💫👑🖤" Nash wrote on Instagram, celebrating the historic cover. "Thank you @essence for choosing The Betts as your FIRST same sex couple to cover you [sic] magazine! #BettsOfWorlds #MakingHistory #Herstory #BlackHistoryMonth"

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.