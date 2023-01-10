Michelle Yeoh Takes Home Her First Golden Globe in a Crystal-Covered Armani Privé Gown

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Michelle Yeoh knows how to bring all of the glamour, all at once — the 2023 Golden Globes is no exception.

Yeoh, 60, may not have shown up for the Golden Globes with the hot dog fingers she famously sported in Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which she won her first Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, but she showed up in a memorable look nonetheless.

She hit the red carpet wearing a strapless Armani Privé midnight blue dress with a breathtaking tiered silhouette and embroidered crystals and sequins. Her stylist, Jordan Johnson Chung, topped the look off with more bling with a dazzling choker necklace, rings and bracelets by Moussaieff Jewellers.

Yeoh showed loved to her look her Instagram with a close-up snap of her side-parted straight hairstyle and the details on her dress, writing, "Ready to rock n roll @goldenglobes."

Model Naomi Campbell even took a liking to the outfit post, commenting, "Bring it home Michelle you deserve it ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥." (And hit a home run she did!)

Chatting with E! on the red carpet, Yeoh opened up about working with her crew — including Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, who both earned own nominations for the film — with heartfelt appreciation.

"They are insanely talented, they're goofy, they're funny, they're smart. But I think at the core of it, is a beating heart. We have to show each other kindness and compassion and never give up. And never give up on each other," she said.

The actress has worn a number of head-turning looks as of late, including the structured Schiaparelli dress she wore for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards at the beginning of this month. The multicolored dress featured an embroidered top and draped bottom, and she balanced the eye-catching design with black tights and platforms to accept the International Star Actress award at the event.

At the Governors Awards in Los Angeles at the end of last year, Yeoh wore a sunny yellow Bottega Veneta gown that was business on top and party on the bottom. The ankle-length skirt was a fun dose of fringe for the night out, and she paired the look with gold heels.

Yeoh doesn't shy away from color when it comes to stepping out on a red carpet. The last time she attended the Golden Globes, in 2019, she wore a green leather and lace gown with matching shawl. But perhaps the most standout piece of the look was her emerald ring. Eagle-eyed Crazy Rich Asians fans immediately noticed that it looked exactly like the one her character wore in the movie.

That's because it was the exact one.

In an interview with The Knot, Yeoh shared that production used a ring from her own personal collection for filming. If you haven't seen the movie, the ring in question belongs to Yeoh's character Eleanor, the mother of Nick (Henry Golding). It's her engagement ring, which she ends up passing along to Nick to propose to his girlfriend Rachel (Constance Wu).

"It was very important for it to be real," Yeoh told The Knot of the ring. "And Eleanor was a character who knew what she wore had to be flawless. Her [own] mother-in-law did not approve and did not give her the family ring at the end of the day… so that ring had to be very special."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.