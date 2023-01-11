Liza Koshy Brings Back the Exposed Thong Trend at the 2023 Golden Globes — See Her Daring Look!

Koshy got cheeky in her Morphew Atelier gown on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 11, 2023 11:39 AM
liza koshy
Photo: Getty

Liza Koshy's 2023 Golden Globes look had a cheeky surprise.

The 26-year-old media personality (who has more than 20 million Instagram followers) walked the red carpet at this year's award show in a one-of-a-kind Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and antique beaded gown that was all glamour in the front and party in the back.

Head-on, the sheer vintage-style dress is a sight to behold, with its delicate lace details and intricate beadwork.

From the back, however, Koshy's matching lace thong is exposed where the dress dips down ultra low.

Koshy's stylist, Katie Qian, paired Koshy's gown with a vintage Dior necklace that added even more drama to the look.

Makeup artist Dominique Della Maggiore kept Koshy's glam simple for the night, giving the star glowy skin and wispy lashes. For hair, hairstylist Castillo gave Koshy a "snatched bun" that was sleek and shiny and finished the look with gelled bangs.

The exposed thong trend from the early aughts is certainly making a comeback. Dua Lipa rang in the new year wearing a sparkly pink mini dress with her thong hanging out in the back. Hailey Bieber welcomed 2023 in a similar fashion, with a strappy dress that looked like her thong was also exposed.

2023 <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globe-awards/" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a> Portraits
Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

While completely different silhouettes, Koshy's black lace look felt complementary to Jamie Lee Curtis' look on the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday night. Koshy knew it, too.

"We accidentally coordinated," she told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. "She's wearing black lace, so I gotta tell her we have the same stylist."

Koshy went on to joke that she should take a twinning photo with the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress because Curtis is the "before" and she's the "after" of their lace looks.

For the Globes, Curtis star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape — which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the drama (though a different type of drama than Koshy's look).

Check out all the winners from the night in Hollywood and find out who made our best dressed list.

