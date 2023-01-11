Jessica Chastain's Stylist and Tailor Save Her from a Fashion Emergency at the 2023 Golden Globes

Chastain sparkled in an Oscar de la Renta gown on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 11, 2023 04:27 PM
Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Everyone needs a tailor like Jessica Chastain's tailor.

When the actress, who was nominated at the 2023 Golden Globe for her starring role in George and Tammy, took over the red carpet on Tuesday night, she looked flawless from head to toe. But that almost wasn't the case.

"Please swipe to the last slide to see the real star of tonight, Orsolina Garcia, who expertly tailored this dress after our last minute noon fitting! She finished in the Nick of time!" Chastain's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, wrote on Instagram ahead of the show.

jessica chastain and expert tailor Orsolina Garcia <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globes" data-inlink="true">golden globes</a>
Elizabeth Stewart/instagram

Stewart shared a handful of photos of Chastain, 45, in her Oscar de la Renta gown, which was woven into a spider-web-like design of crystals over a sheer layer. The gown also had a unique rounded neckline that accented Chastain's shoulders.

Chastain even wore a matching face mask for part of the night, which she seemed very proud of on Instagram. "When the mask matches the dress," she wrote alongside a photo of the full look.

Hair was left to pro stylist Renato Campora, who took inspiration from Grace Kelly for Chastain's sleek look. He used Hair Rituel by Sisley to achieve this level of glam. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used a plethora of Charlotte Tilbury products for a classic finish, and Julie Kandalec completed the whole look with subtly shimmery nails.

Chastain accessorized with Gucci rings and Casadei shoes.

The Oscar winner's glitzy night at the award show is just another in a long list of fashionable outings for the star. She rocked a casual-cool look at Milan Fashion Week in September, pairing her all-black outfit with matching black shades.

In October, the actress turned up at the Ralph Lauren fashion show in Southern California wearing a statement tartan blazer in a vibrant red shade. With such a bold pattern on top, she kept it simple on the bottom, wearing sleek black pants.

Just days later, she strutted the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in L.A. wearing another Oscar de la Renta design. While her Golden Globes look was all about structure and sparkle, her gala gown was more about whimsy. The white floral chiffon gown fluttered around the actress as she moved, and the thigh-high slit showed off her sky-high heels.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

As someone who believes in bold fashion, Chastain not only wears these styles but also champions others who do the same. When Florence Pugh took heat last year for her sheer pink Valentino gown, which showed her nipples, Chastain was quick to defend her.

"Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission?" Chastain captioned an Instagram Story that included a reposted photo of Pugh covering her chest with her fingers. "We don't belong to you," she concluded.

Related Articles
liza koshy
Liza Koshy Brings Back the Exposed Thong Trend at the 2023 Golden Globes — See Her Daring Look!
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes
Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Viola Davis Accessorizes Blue Golden Globes Gown with 'Brilliant' Glam and Lots of Bling
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Thanks Daughter for 'Winning' Style Advice at Golden Globes: 'Birthing Pain Was Worth It'
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Heidi Klum Takes All the Fashion Risks at the 2023 Golden Globes in Sheer, Feathered Mini Dress
Emma D'Arcy, lily james, julia garner
Here Are All the Hair Changes You Might Have Missed on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Billy Porter Honors His Game-Changing Tuxedo Gown at the 2023 Golden Globes — This Time in Fuchsia!
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Takes Home Her First Golden Globe in a Crystal-Covered Armani Privé Gown
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail
All the Glamorous Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ana de Armas arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Makeup at Golden Globes Includes Top-Secret Lipstick Shade
rita wilson
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Niecy Nash Hits the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Dazzling Plum Gown – and 'My Own Golden Globes'