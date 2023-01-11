Jessica Chastain's Stylist and Tailor Save Her from a Fashion Emergency at the 2023 Golden Globes

Everyone needs a tailor like Jessica Chastain's tailor.

When the actress, who was nominated at the 2023 Golden Globe for her starring role in George and Tammy, took over the red carpet on Tuesday night, she looked flawless from head to toe. But that almost wasn't the case.

"Please swipe to the last slide to see the real star of tonight, Orsolina Garcia, who expertly tailored this dress after our last minute noon fitting! She finished in the Nick of time!" Chastain's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, wrote on Instagram ahead of the show.

Elizabeth Stewart/instagram

Stewart shared a handful of photos of Chastain, 45, in her Oscar de la Renta gown, which was woven into a spider-web-like design of crystals over a sheer layer. The gown also had a unique rounded neckline that accented Chastain's shoulders.

Chastain even wore a matching face mask for part of the night, which she seemed very proud of on Instagram. "When the mask matches the dress," she wrote alongside a photo of the full look.

Hair was left to pro stylist Renato Campora, who took inspiration from Grace Kelly for Chastain's sleek look. He used Hair Rituel by Sisley to achieve this level of glam. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used a plethora of Charlotte Tilbury products for a classic finish, and Julie Kandalec completed the whole look with subtly shimmery nails.

Chastain accessorized with Gucci rings and Casadei shoes.

The Oscar winner's glitzy night at the award show is just another in a long list of fashionable outings for the star. She rocked a casual-cool look at Milan Fashion Week in September, pairing her all-black outfit with matching black shades.

In October, the actress turned up at the Ralph Lauren fashion show in Southern California wearing a statement tartan blazer in a vibrant red shade. With such a bold pattern on top, she kept it simple on the bottom, wearing sleek black pants.

Just days later, she strutted the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in L.A. wearing another Oscar de la Renta design. While her Golden Globes look was all about structure and sparkle, her gala gown was more about whimsy. The white floral chiffon gown fluttered around the actress as she moved, and the thigh-high slit showed off her sky-high heels.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Amy Sussman/Getty

As someone who believes in bold fashion, Chastain not only wears these styles but also champions others who do the same. When Florence Pugh took heat last year for her sheer pink Valentino gown, which showed her nipples, Chastain was quick to defend her.

"Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission?" Chastain captioned an Instagram Story that included a reposted photo of Pugh covering her chest with her fingers. "We don't belong to you," she concluded.