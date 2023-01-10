Jenna Ortega Is a Gucci Goddess on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Ortega is nominated for best actress in a TV series for her starring role in Wednesday

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 10, 2023 08:24 PM
Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Jenna Ortega left Wednesday at home tonight.

The Netflix star stepped away from her Addams Family-esque fashion for Golden Globes 2023 and instead wore an ethereal goddess-like brown Gucci gown. The drapey look included floor-skimming sleeves and a train — but also left her abs on display, thanks to its many cutouts.

Ortega layered her silver Tiffany & Co. necklaces for a bit of edge and kept her glam soft — except for her sharply winged eyeliner. Her recently shorn shag haircut was perfectly tousled in a caramel shade.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty

This year's Golden Globes are especially special for Ortega, as it's the first time she's been nominated for a trophy. She earned her nod for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, for her starring role in Netflix's Wednesday. The show also earned a nomination for best television series, musical or comedy.

She told E!'s Loni Love on the red carpet that she was was thrilled with how much Wednesday blew up and also found it "incredible" to be nominated as a Latina actress. "We spent so much time on this show and worked really hard on it, so if people get any sort of joy or happy feeling from it that makes me very happy," she said, adding, "I've been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I've watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles and to be here tonight, I feel very fulfilled."

In the newest iteration of The Addams Family, Ortega stars alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays her mother Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán, who plays her father Gomez Addams. One of the most familiar faces in the series is Christina Ricci, who plays Marilyn Thornhill, one of the teachers at Wednesday's school. Ricci is no stranger to the Addams universe — she once played Wednesday herself when she was a child.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Jenna Ortega arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Ortega may be new to the Golden Globes, but she's been a rising style star for quite some time now. Not only did horror's new gem attend her first Met Gala last May dressed in Valentino, the 20-year-old also became one to watch during her Wednesday press tour.

Ortega and her stylist, Enrique Melendez, tapped into a wardrobe of dark heroine outfits inspired by the Addams' daughter, starting with (drum roll, please) a straight-off-the-runway lace Versace gown for the Wednesday premiere.

Described by Melendez as someone who "fully commits," Ortega also donned modern-day takes of Wednesday's white collar, a detail apt for the star who told PEOPLE last year: "People have been telling me I look like her since I was 6 years old."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1768 -- Pictured: Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview on Friday, December 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Ortega's role in Wednesday may have seemed like fate because of her resemblance to the character, and so was her role as ambassador for Neutrogena, a brand she told PEOPLE last year that she's been using since she was a child.

"It was the only skincare brand I saw in my house growing up," she told PEOPLE.

Ortega shared that she uses the skincare products regularly now, just like she used to, which has helped keep her skin in tip-top shape. She opened up about how harsh some of her projects can be on her skin — including Wednesday, which involved a lot of "dust, dirt and blood," as well as cold weather. But aside from filming, sometimes working with certain makeup artists on set can be tough to deal with too.

"I think any insecurity that I had with my skin was more in terms of working with makeup artists," she told PEOPLE. "I remember [one] once made a comment about not being able to match my skin tone correctly [and] that my freckles made my face look dirty and that they needed to cover things up. For a while, I was really ashamed of my freckles and didn't want to show my face ever."

Ortega said she's moved past the incident and now loves her freckles, but the moment is still something that "sticks in my head... especially hearing it so young." And it's why she hopes anyone with the ability to influence preaches positivity and the beauty of uniqueness.

Jenna Ortega Neutrogena
Neutrogena

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

