Jenna Ortega Changes Into a Wednesday-Inspired Collared Corset for Golden Globes Afterparty

Ortega stepped out in a goth-forward look which was a stark contrast to the goddess-like Gucci gown she wore on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Published on January 11, 2023
80th Golden Globes - The After Party Powered By Billboard - Inside
Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Jenna Ortega is back on her Wednesday style grind.

If you thought the Netflix's star's Gucci goddess moment on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet meant that her vampy looks were put on the back burner – think again.

On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old star stepped out for Billboard's Golden Globes Afterparty in a bustier corset with a black mesh bodice, cutouts and a collar similar to the style worn by Wednesday Addams. She paired the piece with a blazer thrown over her shoulders and a gold clutch purse.

Ortega was accompanied by her Wednesday costar Percy Hynes White, who dressed up in a sparkly black blazer.

The post-Globes ensemble was a stark contrast to the pleated Gucci gown Ortega wore to to the ceremony. With its floor-skimming sleeves and train, the outfit translated an ethereal vibe unexpected from the actress.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty

Yet, what did stick was her recently-debuted shaggy hairstyle. Her hairstylist, David Stanwell wanted her choppy locks to do most of the talking, noting in a press release: "I love having the haircut make a statement, sculpting it around her face and playing with shapes that work."

Ortega also stayed true to her cat-eye liner makeup, which was amplified with a double flick, white liner on her waterline and Twiggy-esque long, piece-y lower lashes. A nude lip and contoured cheeks rounded out the look.

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Ortega was a first-time nominee recognized in the best actress (musical or comedy) category for her titular role in Wednesday, which was also nominated for best musical or comedy series. She ran up against Kaley Cuoco, Selena Gomez, Jean Smart and Quinta Brunson, who took home the award for Abbott Elementary.

In speaking with Loni Love on E!'s red carpet pre-show, Ortega called the nod "incredible," especially as a Latina actress.

"We spent so much time on this show and worked really hard on it, so if people get any sort of joy or happy feeling from it that makes me very happy," she said, adding, "I've been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I've watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles and to be here tonight, I feel very fulfilled."

