Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape

Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace.

For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the drama.

While speaking with Laverne Cox and E! on the red carpet, Curtis shared that enjoyed the drama (and comedy, and horror) of moviemaking itself. "I love the process of making movies," she said. "I love to watch. I love to learn. I love to be there."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Curtis, 64, is nominated at Tuesday's award show for best supporting actress, motion picture, for Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the film, which stars fellow nominee Michelle Yeoh, she plays IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdra.

For the movie, which earned a total of six Golden Globes nominations, Curtis wanted to look like her real self — no concealing anything. That meant she was going to stop "sucking in" her stomach, which, she wrote on Instagram, she'd been doing since she was 11 years old.

"I told [journalist] Clark Collins @entertainmentweekly that ... In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things," the star wrote in her caption. "Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are."

"And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything," Curtis explained, adding that she'd "never felt more free creatively and physically" while making this movie.

NBC

Curtis, who is also a presenter at the 2023 Golden Globes, also presented at the 2021 awards wearing a strong-shoulder yellow gown with a deep plunging neckline to present the award for best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture.

The high-shine Alex Perry dress gathered at the waist and featured a bow tie in the back, as well as subtle balloon sleeves.

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

The actress joked on Today just days later that she decided to "suit up and show up" when she was asked to present an award at the show.

"You know, I'm 62 years old, and I've been wearing black leggings for a year," the Knives Out star said.

And of the daringly low-cut neckline and the cleavage it showcased, Curtis joked, "everybody needs to come out, get a little sunshine ... They are now well-fed. They are back in the stable. They don't need to come out for another five years."

She also shared that the bright yellow sheen of her gown was just the positivity she felt she and everyone watching needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is something about wearing sunshine during this moment, when we have all been denied the freedom that sunshine and the joy of sunshine and happiness, and a little glitz and glamour," she said.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.