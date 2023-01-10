Heidi Klum Takes All the Fashion Risks at the 2023 Golden Globes in Sheer, Feathered Mini Dress

The supermodel and TV personality, who always dares with her red carpet style, did so yet again at the Tuesday awards show

By
and Hedy Phillips
Published on January 10, 2023 07:42 PM
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Sequins! Feathers! Sideboob! There was so much happening with Heidi Klum's look on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, especially considering her barely-there dress.

The model and TV personality, who is no stranger to making headlines at the buzzy awards show, did so yet again when she stepped out in a silver and purple, feathered Germanier mini dress.

There was plenty to look at with Klum's 'fit — the dress is a mix of sparkles, feathers and cutouts and even included a built-in choker. Klum rounded out her look with jewels, a silver clutch and silver heels, bringing along husband Tom Kaulitz as her date.

She took to Instagram to show off her look for the night, captioning the photo simply, "Date night."

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

It's already been four years since Klum and Kaulitz walked the Golden Globes red carpet in 2019, where she showed off her engagement ring for the first time — as well as a long black gown with floral details and corset top.

The ring, a gold sparkler with diamonds and an emerald center stone, complemented her pink nail polish, too, and she made sure to show it off as she and Kaulitz posed for PDA-filled photographs. Earlier that evening, Klum posted her getting-ready routine on Instagram, which featured her makeup artist Linda Hay, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and manicurist Tom Bachik.

Just last month, Klum walked the carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in an equally impressive dress, a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water!

Heidi Klum at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

With a high-high slit and side cutouts, the water-inspired look from the America's Got Talent judge was matched by her partner' silver suit with a matching button-up shirt under it, a look he completed with black sneakers.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

And, of course, months before that, Klum essentially won Halloween weekend when she wore a head-to-toe worm costume — featuring a curved head and long tail. For the look, her entire body was covered, with the exception of her eyes and mouth, and her shoes peeking out.

"I don't think I've ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night," Klum shared at the time. "I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic."

She added, "Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can't take it off. … So I'll have to really breeze through it."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Heidi Klum at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31:Heidi Klum, attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Heidi Klum Spends New Year's Eve in a Hot Tub in Aspen with Husband Tom Kaulitz — See the Photo!
James Cameron, Laverne Cox Golden Globes red carpet
Laverne Cox Pitches Herself to James Cameron for 'Avatar' Sequel: 'I Look Good in Blue!'
Heidi Klum shared a few clips of her dancing in hot tub
Heidi Klum Dances in a Bikini — and Filter of Her Viral Halloween Costume — in Steamy Hot Tub Clips 
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley
rita wilson
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
viola davis
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
florence pugh
See Florence Pugh's Best 2022 Style Moments, from Show-Stopping Sheer Gowns to Valentino Short-Shorts
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Throwback Photos from the 2013 Golden Globe Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Heidi Klum Says She'll Begin Working on Her 2023 Halloween Costume on Nov. 1: 'I Start Planning' Early
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Heidi Klum's Husband? All About Tom Kaulitz
mindy kaling
Mindy Kaling Took a 'Fashion Risk' in a $1,765 Strapless White Dress — Here's How to Try Winter's Coolest Color for Yourself
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13582283bv) Heidi Klum Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2022
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz
kelly rowland, meghan trainor, and anitta 2022 amas
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards
naked dresses tout
The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet
Cher, Gigi and Regina Hall
Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards