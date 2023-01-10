Heidi Klum Takes All the Fashion Risks at the 2023 Golden Globes in Sheer, Feathered Mini Dress

Sequins! Feathers! Sideboob! There was so much happening with Heidi Klum's look on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, especially considering her barely-there dress.

The model and TV personality, who is no stranger to making headlines at the buzzy awards show, did so yet again when she stepped out in a silver and purple, feathered Germanier mini dress.

There was plenty to look at with Klum's 'fit — the dress is a mix of sparkles, feathers and cutouts and even included a built-in choker. Klum rounded out her look with jewels, a silver clutch and silver heels, bringing along husband Tom Kaulitz as her date.

She took to Instagram to show off her look for the night, captioning the photo simply, "Date night."

It's already been four years since Klum and Kaulitz walked the Golden Globes red carpet in 2019, where she showed off her engagement ring for the first time — as well as a long black gown with floral details and corset top.

The ring, a gold sparkler with diamonds and an emerald center stone, complemented her pink nail polish, too, and she made sure to show it off as she and Kaulitz posed for PDA-filled photographs. Earlier that evening, Klum posted her getting-ready routine on Instagram, which featured her makeup artist Linda Hay, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and manicurist Tom Bachik.

Just last month, Klum walked the carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in an equally impressive dress, a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water!

With a high-high slit and side cutouts, the water-inspired look from the America's Got Talent judge was matched by her partner' silver suit with a matching button-up shirt under it, a look he completed with black sneakers.

And, of course, months before that, Klum essentially won Halloween weekend when she wore a head-to-toe worm costume — featuring a curved head and long tail. For the look, her entire body was covered, with the exception of her eyes and mouth, and her shoes peeking out.

"I don't think I've ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night," Klum shared at the time. "I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic."

She added, "Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can't take it off. … So I'll have to really breeze through it."

