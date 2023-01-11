Lifestyle Style Go Inside Pianist Chloe Flower's Glam Night at the 2023 Golden Globes Beloved celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha's Global Director of Artistry and Education Daniel Martin helped composer Chloe Flower prepare for the 2023 Golden Globes. As the only performer of the night, Flower played the piano for Hollywood's biggest stars. See how Martin got the gorgeous musician show-ready in PEOPLE's exclusive photo diary. By Hedy Phillips Published on January 11, 2023 11:35 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 13 Skin Prep Krystal Miranda "The important first step for my red carpet glam is my Tatcha skincare ritual. This formula before complexion makes my makeup last for hours." (Follow Martin here for amazing skincare and makeup tips!) 02 of 13 Product Dump Daniel Martin "My makeup arsenal for Chloe! We're going for a modern glamorous look with her makeup and Old Hollywood glam for her hair." 03 of 13 Eye on the Prize Daniel Martin "Chloe's a huge fan of Lashify eyelashes, and these add enough drama but still keeping it chic and modern." 04 of 13 The Glam Gods Krystal Miranda "Tag-teaming with Danielle Priano on hair!" 05 of 13 Finishing Touches Krystal Miranda "Final touches on Chloe before she gets dressed." 06 of 13 Best Foot Forward Krystal Miranda "SHOES! SHOES! SHOES!!!" 07 of 13 Gowns on Gowns on Gowns Krystal Miranda "Chloe has three wardrobe changes throughout the show, and these are her beautiful options." 08 of 13 Team Chloe! Krystal Miranda "The Chloe Crew heading down to dress rehearsal." 09 of 13 Behind the Scenes Magic Krystal Miranda "This was cool to see where everyone is sitting before they actually arrive to the event." 10 of 13 Showtime! Krystal Miranda "Say CHEESE!!!!" 11 of 13 Cheer Squad Krystal Miranda "Kicking it backstage before showtime!" 12 of 13 Old Hollywood Vibes Krystal Miranda "You couldn't get more Old Hollywood waves than this." 13 of 13 Ready for Her Close Up Danielle Priano "She's ready for her red carpet moment in Stephane Rolland — Golden Globes!"