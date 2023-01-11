Go Inside Pianist Chloe Flower's Glam Night at the 2023 Golden Globes

Beloved celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha's Global Director of Artistry and Education Daniel Martin helped composer Chloe Flower prepare for the 2023 Golden Globes. As the only performer of the night, Flower played the piano for Hollywood's biggest stars. See how Martin got the gorgeous musician show-ready in PEOPLE's exclusive photo diary.

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 11, 2023 11:35 AM
Skin Prep

"The important first step for my red carpet glam is my Tatcha skincare ritual. This formula before complexion makes my makeup last for hours." (Follow Martin here for amazing skincare and makeup tips!)

Product Dump

"My makeup arsenal for Chloe! We're going for a modern glamorous look with her makeup and Old Hollywood glam for her hair."

Eye on the Prize

"Chloe's a huge fan of Lashify eyelashes, and these add enough drama but still keeping it chic and modern."

The Glam Gods

"Tag-teaming with Danielle Priano on hair!"

Finishing Touches

"Final touches on Chloe before she gets dressed."

Best Foot Forward

"SHOES! SHOES! SHOES!!!"

Gowns on Gowns on Gowns

"Chloe has three wardrobe changes throughout the show, and these are her beautiful options."

Team Chloe!

"The Chloe Crew heading down to dress rehearsal."

Behind the Scenes Magic

"This was cool to see where everyone is sitting before they actually arrive to the event."

Showtime!

"Say CHEESE!!!!"

Cheer Squad

"Kicking it backstage before showtime!"

Old Hollywood Vibes

"You couldn't get more Old Hollywood waves than this."

Ready for Her Close Up

"She's ready for her red carpet moment in Stephane Rolland — Golden Globes!"

