Here Are All the Hair Changes You Might Have Missed on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Stars dressed to impress at the 2023 Golden Globes. They also tressed to impress.

Amid all the high-fashion confections and sleek suits that hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton Tuesday night there were also some major mane transformations.

Celebs took the opportunity to debut new hairstyles, some freshening up past looks and others taking on completely different aesthetics.

From Lily James to Brad Pitt, here are the four must-see hair transformations from Hollywood's glamorous night.

Lily James

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty

There's no place like the Golden Globes to debut a new year, new haircut and Lily James did just that with her dark brown shoulder-length 'do. She also debuted a richer, chocolatey hue.

James rocked a glamorous side-parted style with a "bombshell 90's silhouette" (as described by her hairstylist Halley Brisker), which is only apt for the Pam and Tommy star who earned her first nomination for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series.

For the look, Brisker added fullness with Great Lengths Hair Extensions after prepping it with Olaplex No. 6 and No. 9. "The benefit of the Great Lengths system is that they are sandwich tapes and sit beautifully flat, creating a seamless and invisible effect," he noted in a press release.

Julia Garner

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

It was a night of firsts for Julia Garner!

Not only did she take home her first Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama for Ozark, the actress also showed off her new daring pixie cut featuring side-swept razor bangs.

Celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot was in charge of Garner's hair and used the ghd helios professional hair dryer to blow dry her strands as well as the ghd platinum+ styler flat iron to shape her angular bangs. Last but not least, Eliot spritzed her roots with the René Furterer Style Texture Spray and used the Style Finishing Spray to lift her hair.

Emma D'Arcy

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

A drink order isn't the only thing the House of the Dragon star has perfected – their fun approach to style is also top-notch.

D'Arcy, who was nominated for best actress (drama), has previously used their signature bleached blonde locks as a canvas for vibrant hairstyles. This time they went for a midnight blue-dyed mini mullet cut and blunt bangs with the helping hands of hairstylist Mira Chai Hyde.

To accompany the moody look, makeup artist Holly Silius heavily lined D'Arcy's eyes with smudged liner and decorated their cheek with a teardrop. Outfitted by Rose Fordes, D'Arcy also donned De Beer diamonds that sparkled against the dusky shade.

Brad Pitt

FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

Slick as ever, Brad Pitt trimmed up his relaxed waves into a shorter groomed cut for the ceremony, where he was nominated for best supporting actor for Babylon. He also appeared to have a few new blonde highlights.

Pitt also hit the carpet in a black tuxedo suit, a look leaning into the traditional side of style considering his streak of experimental outfits last year — including a skirt-and-boots ensemble!