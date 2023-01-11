Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023 

Brad Pitt debuted a dapper new haircut at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

The Babylon star, who was nominated for best supporting actor, showed up to the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday night sporting a black tux and shorter, chopped locks, which drew comparisons to a hairstyle he was known for in the '90s.

Though the Oscar winner, 59, didn't claim an award during the ceremony, he was an engaged audience member the entire night from his front-row table next to costar Margot Robbie.

Pitt also got a shoutout from best actor (drama) winner Austin Butler. "Brad, I love you," Butler, 31, told his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar as he graciously accepted the award for playing the late legend Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's drama Elvis.

While Pitt lost out to Ke Huy Quan, Babylon did scoop up an award for best original score, thanks to composer Justin Hurwitz, who has won all four Golden Globes he has nabbed nominations for since his two wins for 2016's La La Land.

Displaying a uniquely different style at the August premiere for his thriller Bullet Train in Seoul, South Korea, the actor wore a pink suit with matching trousers over a low-cut scoop-neck tee, completing the look in pink sneakers. The previous month, he made a fashion statement by rocking a skirt at the screening of the film in Berlin.

"We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," Pitt had told Variety's Marc Malkin.

Though Pitt brought his girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the Babylon premiere in Hollywood, California, last month, she was not in attendance with the actor at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

But at the film's afterparty in December, they mingled with guests, occasionally with their arms around each other, a source at the event told PEOPLE at the time.

Their outing came a month after PEOPLE confirmed the pair "have been dating for a few months." They were first photographed together on Nov. 13 alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.

According to the source, "Brad is really into" de Ramon, who separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier last year.

"They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice," the insider added.

"Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality," a second source said at the time, noting the two weren't yet exclusive. "Brad enjoys spending time with her."

Now, they're vacationing together. One week week before the Globes, photos surfaced of the pair sunbathing on New Year's Eve day, lounging by a pool in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

De Ramon, who works for Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Anita Ko, wore a sarong, while Pitt wore turquoise board shorts on the relaxed escape.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.