Billy Porter Honors His Game-Changing Tuxedo Gown at the 2023 Golden Globes — This Time in Fuchsia!

The Pose alum stepped onto the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet wearing a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown that was reminiscent of his iconic 2019 Oscars look

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on January 10, 2023 09:12 PM
Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Billy Porter has done it again!

While attending the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, the Pose alum wowed with yet another incredible outfit. He turned to designer and friend Christian Siriano who created a custom tuxedo gown in a vibrant fuchsia hue for the star to present in at this year's ceremony. The look was reminiscent of Porter's game-changing velvet tuxedo dress her wore to the 2019 Oscars.

"THE KING @theebillyporter in this custom Siriano tuxedo overlay gown tonight at the #goldenglobes! Bammm 💕💕💕💕 #billyporter," Siriano wrote on Instagram of the look.

Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Porter, 53, is known for his head-turning fashion looks at Hollywood's biggest events. But he previously told PEOPLE it took time for him to reach his full potential as a fashion icon.

"I'm not a drag queen, but it never occurred to me that Billy could play with the masculine and the feminine in my fashion silhouette," he said in October 2021.

Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty

One thing that encouraged Porter to begin experimenting with fashion was his involvement in Pose. The former '80s and '90s-set FX series, which ran from 2018 to 2021 for three seasons, followed a group of LGBTQ+ identifying people connected to New York City's ballroom community.

"Pose happened and I was like, 'Well, if there's any space where the character that I'm playing supported the choices of being gender fluid on the red carpet, it would be the show," he explained. "I have to do this now. And that's how it evolved."

billy porter
Getty (3)

Porter's best looks have proved to be both daring and extraordinary, including his Egyptian-inspired Met Gala outfit and his Oscars tuxedo gown. But for Porter, he said it's "not about me wearing a dress on the red carpet."

"It's actually not a dress. Balance is what I'm going for," he added. "The conversation is in the balance."

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

