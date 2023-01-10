Lifestyle Style Billy Porter Honors His Game-Changing Tuxedo Gown at the 2023 Golden Globes — This Time in Fuchsia! The Pose alum stepped onto the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet wearing a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown that was reminiscent of his iconic 2019 Oscars look By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 09:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Billy Porter has done it again! While attending the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, the Pose alum wowed with yet another incredible outfit. He turned to designer and friend Christian Siriano who created a custom tuxedo gown in a vibrant fuchsia hue for the star to present in at this year's ceremony. The look was reminiscent of Porter's game-changing velvet tuxedo dress her wore to the 2019 Oscars. "THE KING @theebillyporter in this custom Siriano tuxedo overlay gown tonight at the #goldenglobes! Bammm 💕💕💕💕 #billyporter," Siriano wrote on Instagram of the look. See the Full List of 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Kevin Mazur/Getty Porter, 53, is known for his head-turning fashion looks at Hollywood's biggest events. But he previously told PEOPLE it took time for him to reach his full potential as a fashion icon. "I'm not a drag queen, but it never occurred to me that Billy could play with the masculine and the feminine in my fashion silhouette," he said in October 2021. Frazer Harrison/Getty One thing that encouraged Porter to begin experimenting with fashion was his involvement in Pose. The former '80s and '90s-set FX series, which ran from 2018 to 2021 for three seasons, followed a group of LGBTQ+ identifying people connected to New York City's ballroom community. "Pose happened and I was like, 'Well, if there's any space where the character that I'm playing supported the choices of being gender fluid on the red carpet, it would be the show," he explained. "I have to do this now. And that's how it evolved." Getty (3) Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Porter's best looks have proved to be both daring and extraordinary, including his Egyptian-inspired Met Gala outfit and his Oscars tuxedo gown. But for Porter, he said it's "not about me wearing a dress on the red carpet." "It's actually not a dress. Balance is what I'm going for," he added. "The conversation is in the balance." The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.