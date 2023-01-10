Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes

After conquering the red carpet in a dazzling Pamella Roland gown, Angela Basset took home the award for best supporting actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Angela Bassett makes her Golden Globes return in style fit for a queen.

The actress, 64, appeared on the red carpet in a silver halter-neck gown by Pamella Roland, which her stylist, Jennifer Austin, paired with Sarah Flint shoes and dazzling Chopard jewelry.

While the star's ensemble took on a futuristic feel, her hair and blushed cheeks exuded Old Hollywood style.

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Bassett took home the best supporting actress trophy for her reprised role as as Ramonda, Queen of Wakanda, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which makes history as Marvel Studios' first acting nod and win at the Golden Globes.

While accepting the honor, Bassett remembered the "light and spirit" of her late Marvel costar Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer,

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also nominated for best original song with "Lift Me Up." Black Panther, the first movie in the franchise, earned three nominations in 2019 including two nods to music and one for best picture (drama).

Celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodgill created Bassett's hair look for this year's Golden Globes using NAVY Hair Care. "Angela's 2023 Golden Globes hair look is inspired by modern elegance," Stodgill tells PEOPLE.

To create the classic look, Stodgill used Search & Rescue Treatment Serum for heat protection and smoothing from roots to ends and then curled the hair. Once set, he brushed out the curls and worked in Pebble Beach Dry Texture Spray and Style Navigator Prep & Finish Spray for the perfect amount of hold on this iconic winning(!!) look.

Angela Bassett BTS 2023 <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globes" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a>
Randy Stodgill

Yet, the award-winning actress isn't a new face at the prestigious affair. In 1994 she secured the award for best actress (musical/comedy) for her portrayal of Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do with It." For her first-time win, the actress took the stage in a black satin-finish dress with an elegant low-cut neckline. She accessorized with a matching velvet shawl while posing on the carpet.

While she's a superhero on screen, Bassett is also a force on the red carpet. Together with Austin, she's effortlessly pulled off a rainbow wardrobe filled with bold colors and playful silhouettes.

In 2018, PEOPLE got a glimpse at how Austin casts her sartorial magic as she detailed the conceptualization of the star's bright yellow style moment for the Black Panther premiere four years ago.

"I love color and Angela looks amazing in it so I wanted something that had a regal Nubian tribal feel," she said of Bassett's beaded Naeem Khan jumpsuit at the time. "I wanted her to look bold and sexy with beautiful texture. I also wanted her to have movement."

In addition to her impeccable eye for style, the expert's attention to details — like Bassett's jewelry reflecting both the film and the African and Indian cultures it references to — is another piece to her powerful storytelling that has made Bassett a style standout.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

