Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Makeup at Golden Globes Includes Top-Secret Lipstick Shade

de Armas earned a nod for her starring role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 10, 2023 10:16 PM
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ana de Armas arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty

Ana de Armas turned to Louis Vuitton and Old Hollywood glam for the 2023 Golden Globes.

The ambassador for the fashion house walked the red carpet in strapless bejeweled black gown with a little train. She teamed the look with diamond earrings and a diamond-and-emerald bracelet from the Louis Vuitton high jewelry collection.

For glam, hairstylist Jenny Cho kept the actress' hair sleek using Sol de Janeiro hair products and Dyson tools. She shared in a press release that she wanted to "complement" de Armas' structured gown by creating "a soft face-framing style."

As for her makeup moment, pro Melanie Inglessis de Armas' shared, "I wanted Ana to look effortless; a combination of the modern woman that she is mixed with old Hollywood glamour, inspired by Marilyn Monroe. We wanted her skin to be luminous, complemented by a sharp cat eye and a perfectly stained rosy-mauve lip."

That mauve lip comes from the from the not-yet-released Estée Lauder Pure Color Lipstick Collection, which launches in early February with more than 80 shades. As Estée Lauder Global Brand Ambassador de Armas is the first to unveil and wear the shade.

To complement her dewy skin and bold cat eye, the star is wearing the matte shade Stolen Heart from the upcoming collection.

Ana De Armas 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

de Armas, 34, is nominated for best actress for her performance in the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. To prepare for this role, she had to go through some an intense transformation every single day. de Armas told Entertainment Tonight in September that for the upcoming film, getting into character was "quite a journey every day."

"It was about three hours to get ready every morning," she said at the Hollywood premiere of the film. "We have over, I don't know, more than a 100 wardrobe changes in the movie, and they're all so beautiful and iconic and everything," she continued. "Every detail is just, you know, perfect."

The biggest factor in her makeovers was getting the age and era right, as the film takes place over 36 years. "Every day when we achieved [a] look and we looked in the mirror and we knew we got it was really, really beautiful," de Armas shared.

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022). Netflix

Part of de Armas' important transformation into Monroe was turning her dark hair blonde. That journey was tough for de Armas to deal with, she shared. While it didn't require any bleaching, it did require a major change to her appearance.

"I had to go bald every day, because with the blonde wigs… [Marilyn] went through different shades of blonde from golden to really platinum, so for these wigs that are beautifully made, you can't have anything dark underneath, so we had to make a bald cap every single day from my forehead to [around] my whole head," she told Byrdie in March 2021.

"It was like, three and a half hours every day of makeup. I think I actually cried the first time I saw [the wigs] on. Probably because I was terrified," she said. "But, I'm so proud."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

