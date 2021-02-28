See How Stars Are Getting Ready for the First Virtual Golden Globe Awards

The 2021 awards season will be unlike any of its predecessors. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the traditional award show schedule has been delayed. Plus for the first time in decades, the shows will forego glamorous red carpets and air virtually like the 2020 Emmy Awards in the fall. But despite the shift, stars are still making the best of the situation and like years past, are pulling the curtain back on their 2021 Golden Globes glam and styling sessions.

Ahead of Sunday's awards show, Hollywood's most sought-after stylists took part in a Zoom roundtable to discuss what viewers can expect fashion wise from their celebrity clients.

Brad Goreski, whose client Kaley Cuoco is up for best actress for her role in the hit HBO Max show The Flight Attendant, shared that he's looking forward to being "a little bit more imaginative this year."

"Having a little bit of fun and bringing a little bit of glitz and sparkle back into the world is also great during awards season," he said, nothing that fashion can spark joy and help provide escapism during trying times.

Stylist Avo Yermagyan is working with Leslie Odom Jr. — nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the film One Night in Miami — Globes night, and maintains it's important to strike a balance between showcasing beautiful fashion and also bringing the right tone during this difficult time.

"This year, the stakes are much higher — there's been a vacuum with no carpets happening, there's going to be a lot of eyes on these carpets," Yermagyan shared, adding that showing respect is crucial.

"For me, it's more important to be mindful of the tone we're putting out there; the fact that people are facing real struggles, and although we want to give them beautiful moments and escapism, we still want to make sure that we're sensitive to what the world is going through."

Last year, Yermagyan styled client Nick Jonas in a one-of-a-kind, diamond-encrusted Bulgari watch worth a $1 million, a moment he will avoid at the 2021 Globes. "That's something I would shy away from this year," he said.

Erica Cloud shared that virtual award shows give stylists a little "more control," since the pressure of red carpet photos has been removed.

"I think in this realm you have a little bit more control sometimes over how the fabric's going to lie and all of that, because you're not sending someone off to a red carpet."

Cloud, who will be dressing Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy, teased that her always-stylish client will be serving a look.

"We will have fun with it and be outside of the box — there's color involved," she said, adding, "in the case of the Globes, it is a celebration and everybody's work is being honored. So I think that there's that aspect to it that you can kind of have it at whatever level you feel like you want to dress up for."

While we wait to see all the memorable style moments, read on below to see how everyone's getting ready for the kickoff of awards season.

Kate Hudson

The best actress nominee for her role in Music showed off her luminous skin in a selfie shared as her team worked on her hair and makeup simultaneously. "Here we go," Hudson captioned the pic.

Kaley Cuoco

In her typical hilarious fashion, the Flight Attendant nominee kicked off her Golden Globes morning by enjoying a cup of coffee in a special mug that poked some fun at herself. "Starting off my @goldenglobes morning right!" Cuoco said as she held up the mug that was emblazoned with a photo of the actress caught at an awkward moment.

She also posted another close-up look at the mug which also reads "Golden Globe Nominee" underneath Cuoco's unflattering photo.

When it came time to getting her hair and makeup done, Cuoco playfully danced around in her nightgown before starting her glam session.

As she continued to get ready, Cuoco threw another impromptu dance party with her glam squad. "Things are really tense over here getting @kaleycuoco ready for the #goldenglobes! Team Cuoco in the house!!" the star's stylist Brad Goreski joked.

Cuoco's makeup artist Jamie Greenberg made sure to give the nominee's skin some glow by prepping with the CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Mask. "Ready, Set, and Glow," Greenberg said on Instagram.

Glenn Close

The Hillbilly Elegy nominee celebrated the night with two bottles of champagne (that she chilled outside in the snow!) with her hairstylist Gilbert Muniz by her side.

"This is Gilbert and me. We're just about to go upstairs at my little house to get ready for the Globes and we just put some champagne in the snow," Close said in a makeup-free selfie video shared on Instagram. "All right, see ya later!"

She captioned the post thanking Muniz for getting COVID-19 testing multiple times before the Golden Globes to ensure everybody's safety amid the pandemic. "Thank you, Gilbert , for being tested so many times so you could enter our strict family 'bubble' Welcome!" Close said.

Cynthia Erivo

The actress was deciding between a few different pairs of sky-high platforms to go with her electric green Valentino dress. "Decisions, decisions..." Erivo said on Instagram Story before choosing the metallic silver pair on the far left.

After Erivo got her makeup done, she posted a close-up shot of her look as she applied a pink-beige lipstick from Armani Beauty to her lips. "All about the details," she said.

Gillian Anderson

The Crown nominee snapped a selfie as she got her glam on while sporting a pair of cozy planet-covered PJs.

"Time for some @goldenglobes glam! Thank you to @oliviavonhalle for my fab planetary getting ready look. 💫," Anderson said.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star, who will be presenting during tonight's ceremony, teamed with hairstylist Mark Townsend for the evening — and he made sure to get the lineup of hair essentials ready before their glam session.

The beauty pro took a photo of his lineup of products which includes everything from Dove haircare and Harry Josh tools to Oribe stylers and Mason Pearson brushes. "⚡️ Here we go #GoldenGlobes ⚡️ getting all set up for @gal_gadot ⚡️," Townsend said.

Julia Garner

A day before the Globes, the Ozark nominee decided on her footwear with her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman. "Fittings with this angel," the actress said as she panned across the floor filled with shoe options.

Brad Goreski

The stylist and E! red carpet host gave his followers a glimpse at his Golden Globes "glow-up" in a video shared on Instagram. "Golden GLOW-be up! Thanks to @sachaquarles & @prada 💫 #goldenglobes #glowup #iwokeuplikethis," said Goreski.

Salma Hayek Pinault

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic showed off the array of products he planned on using to get the actress ready, including plenty of palettes from his own Makeup By Mario brand and Augustinus Bader skin-care.