Regina King Has a High-Shine Moment at the Golden Globes in a Gown Embroidered with 40,000 Sequins

The One Night in Miami director is shattering the glass ceiling as one of three women nominated in the coveted best director category for the first time in Golden Globes history

The One Night in Miami director, 50, debuted her showstopping look for the virtual award show from her hotel room on E!'s pre-show broadcast. King went with an asymmetrical, draped cape column by Louis Vuitton, which required immense time and detail to create. "Having taken 350 hours to complete, the embroidery is composed of black, golden and silver sequins, as well as crystals carefully positioned to create a shimmering gradation," a representative from Louis Vuitton says.

The "complex" embroidery includes 20,000 silver sequins, 12,000 golden sequins and 8,000 black sequins, according to the label. For even more shine, over 1,200 crystals were re-embroidered on top of the confection's original sequin embroidery.

King's longtime styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald told E! that the silhouette of the actress' gown makes her feel like "a tall glass of champagne." They topped off her high-shine look with $2 million worth of Forevermark jewelry.

When the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, it was revealed that for the first time ever, more than one woman had been nominated in the best director category — King for One Night in Miami (her directorial debut), Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin round out the rest of the nominees for their films, Mank and Trial of the Chicago 7, respectively.

King's nomination is also a major achievement for Black women in film. The star becomes the second Black woman in history to earn a Golden Globe nomination for best director. She is also the fifth Black filmmaker to be nominated in the category overall, per IndieWire.

Though King also has an Oscar under her belt, the actress recently told PEOPLE that she feels like people in Hollywood are only now really starting to take notice of her work.

"Maybe now that I'm in my 40s, people in positions of power are recognizing it," she said. "But everything I've ever approached, I've approached powerfully."

King also wore an electric blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture asymmetric bustier dress before the award show on a "virtual" red carpet and decided to team up with the label to auction both looks at a Christie's online sale with proceeds going to the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, which seeks to empower adolescent girls through education.

"Working with Schiaparelli has been very gratifying. They are a historic brand that represents class and a positive work ethic which are the same values I try to live by," King said. "Supporting the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance is another example of why working with Schiaparelli has been so rewarding."