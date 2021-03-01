Laverne Cox Feels 'Festive' in Red Plunging Dress and 'Bridgerton Hair' at the Golden Globes

The actress says she wanted to have a fashion "moment" at the 2021 Golden Globes

Someone get Laverne Cox a red carpet, stat!

During her appearance on E! Live From the Red Carpet before the Golden Globes Sunday night, the Promising Young Woman actress looked stunning in a plunging red Thai Nguyen gown featuring sequin embroidery and caped sleeves — and revealed why she decided to go all out with her glam, despite this year's virtual award show format.

"This is my first virtual golden globes night. Initially when they said it was Zoom I thought I would probably wear a blazer and sit down, but it's the Golden Globes, we should have a moment," Cox, 48, told host Karamo Brown. "And so I'm standing for the first time in a zoom and trying to give you a little look."

"The designer made this for me a while ago and I finally got a chance to wear it," she added.

Of her braided hairstyle, Cox said she was serving "Bridgerton vibes," referencing the intricate hair looks seen on the hit Netflix show.

She added on NBC's Golden Globe pre-show that she wanted to "feel festive."

"People can do anything they want. I wanted to feel like Golden Globe me… anything goes."

Cox is not nominated for an individual award tonight, but her Promising Young Woman costar Carey Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell (The Crown, Killing Eve) are up for best actress in a drama motion picture and best director in a motion picture, respectively. The comedy/thriller is nominated for best drama motion picture, best screenplay of a motion picture.

The provocative #MeToo-era revenge thriller revolves around Cassie (Mulligan), a med school dropout who experiences a personal tragedy that moves her to exact vengeance against rapists, misogynist men and those who protect them.

"It's not about a sort of goodie and baddie situation," the British actress, 35, told PEOPLE last month. "I like the fact that the film makes us kind of reexamine, 'How have we all been complicit in this?' There's so much to unpack about the way people talk about consent."

Mulligan admitted to being scared of the role initially — and said her reaction was a sign she had to take it on.

"I like to play parts where on the page, I can't quite figure them out," she said. "There are elements of it that are very serious and need to be handled delicately, but for the rest of it, it's a comedy."

And one that boasts a pop-heavy soundtrack full of memorable, mostly-female-performed, catchy songs (i.e. Britney Spears' "Toxic," and Paris Hilton's 2006 hit "Stars Are Blind").

"I really enjoy being in a film where people are very excited about Britney Spears being on the soundtrack," said the actress.

Promising Young Woman also features a supporting cast of very familiar faces including: Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Adam Brody, most of whom are playing opposite the types of characters they're known for.

"Everyday was different," said Mulligan of the very quick 23-day shoot. "There was a different, amazing actor coming in every day. And [filming] was going from full romantic comedy to revenge movie to thriller. The whole thing was quite exhilarating."