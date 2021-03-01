The Golden Globe Award winner dressed down for the ceremony in a rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt designed by his sister

Jason Sudeikis' Tie-Dye Golden Globes Hoodie Becomes the Butt of Tina Fey's Joke — and Goes Viral

Jason Sudeikis' casual Golden Globes attire became the butt of one of host Tina Fey's jokes after his tie-dye hoodie began garnering lots of attention on social media.

After the star accepted the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a musical or comedy TV series for his performance in Ted Lasso wearing a rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt from his sister Kristin Sudeikis' clothing line Forward__Space, Twitter began buzzing about his low-key look.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Jason Sudeikis in a tie-dye hoodie on zoom is a whole pandemic vibe. #GoldenGlobes," one person said. Another person tweeted, "huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie-dye hoodie."

Someone else said, "Shoutout to Jason Sudeikis, Best Dressed at the #GoldenGlobes in a rainbow tie-dye hoodie."

Fey, who is co-hosting the award show alongside Amy Poehler, couldn't help but call out Sudeikis' fashion moment shortly after he accepted his award.

"If anybody wants to know where they can get Jason Sudekis' hoodie, go to nbc.com/globesfashion," Fey jokingly said.

Sudeikis earned his first Golden Globe nomination this year for his leading role in Ted Lasso and appeared shocked to win the award when his name was announced. "That's nuts!" he said repeatedly as he accepted the win. The comedian was up against Black Monday's Don Cheadle, The Great's Nicholas Hoult, Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy and Ramy's Ramy Youssef.

Sudeikis wasn't the only actor to dress down for the first-ever virtual Golden Globes award ceremony. Bill Murray, 70, joined the stream looking quite a bit more relaxed than his fellow nominees, sporting a vibrant multi-colored Hawaiian shirt with a sprawling yard in his background.

Image zoom

Murray, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in On the Rocks, added to the tropical vibe with a martini in his hand.

"Bill Murray zooming in wearing a hawaiian shirt is my vibe," one user wrote.

Another user added, "Bill Murray bringing the Zoom energy i appreciate."