Jared Leto Kicks Off the Golden Globes with Perfectly Tousled Hair and a Cable Knit Sweater 

"Just because we're doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn't mean I couldn't get all dressed up for the camera," the best actor in a motion picture nominee declared on Instagram

Jared Leto's hair might be the early style MVP of the 2021 Golden Globes.

Before the 78th annual award show on Sunday night, the actor, 49, showed off his signature, ombré, chest-length strands and debuted a '70s-inspired mustache in an Instagram selfie with the caption, "Just because we're doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn't mean I couldn't get all dressed up for the camera. Don't miss the show TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. @goldenglobes."

In the snap, Leto looks chic in a navy cable knit turtleneck, posing with his arms crossed and flashing his best "blue steel" face for the camera.

"You look so handsome 🙌❤️" one person wrote in the comment section. While a second added, "I hope you win ❤️🤞🏻🏆"

Seemingly feeling his low-key award show glam, the star also posted a slow-motion video of himself basking in some golden hour sunshine with the same caption.

The Little Things star is up against Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Bill Murray (On the Rocks) and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

"It's a classic thriller with a surprise ending that's filled with suspense and mystery. I think people will have a lot of fun watching Little Things. It takes you on a ride," Leto told PEOPLE of the film, in which he plays a suspected serial killer, in December.

"Working with two Oscar winners was a dream," he continued. "Denzel Washington is my Brando. He's an absolute legend and a force of nature. Rami is remarkable. One of my favorite actors around and both were an absolute pleasure."

Director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) was also excited for fans to dive into the story he wrote 28 years ago.

"I wrote The Little Things in 1992, 1993, so it's been with me a long time," he tells PEOPLE. "It's a thriller with cops hunting a killer, but unlike most of that genre, things unravel instead of coming together in the third act. I think moviegoers will appreciate the unexpected twists and turns of the story, the themes as well as the plot and, of course, the outstanding performances by Denzel, Rami and Jared, as well as the rest of the cast."

"As I said, this movie was a long time coming — 28 years since I first thought it up," he says. "It was almost made two or three times in the past. I can honestly say that I'm glad it didn't happen until now because this cast is absolutely perfect for the story I wanted to tell. These three actors are all immensely talented, and they all have different approaches to the work. Even though their work habits were different, they were all respectful of each other, as persons and artists, and meshed well."